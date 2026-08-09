September’s bookshelf has murder on its mind

NONFICTION

“All That is Unseen” by Emilee Hackney. A memoir about growing up in a conservative, Pentecostal community in Virginia, almost marrying as a teen, but ultimately getting to Harvard and some mental health issues along the way. I have a lot of thoughts about this book – someone read it so we can discuss!

FICTION

“In the Fields of Fatherless Children” by Pamela Steele. Eastern Kentucky, teen mothers, and the coal industry take place in the late ’60s and early ’70s. Vivid storytelling, gritty atmospheric setting, and the harsh reality of the Vietnam War and its toll on those who served and those at home. Excellent.

“Miss Bates” by Catherine Clift. A new look at Miss Bates – the constantly chattering, impoverished but genteel character in Jane Austen’s “Emma.” Her perseverance at maintaining a social standing seems strained to the point of breaking, but there is salvation in the end.

“Blunt Instrument” by Amy Bloom. Dell Chandler is a college professor turned PI. Hired to investigate a murder at a Connecticut college, her snarky attitude is on display, but she solves the case. Some uneven pacing, but overall a fun read and good for relief from more demanding fare.

“No Exit” by Taylor Adams. Stuck at a rest stop in the Colorado mountains during a snowstorm with no cell service, the narrator discovers a young girl kidnapped in a van by two of the four other people at the rest stop. This is a divisive book – readers love or hate it in equal measure. You decide.

“Cloudthief” by Nathaniel Rich. Though set in 2014, this story is of the moment, as the main characters collude to steal data from a data center and sell it on the dark web. Tim is a struggling journalist who stumbles upon the tech-savvy Virginia, who is living off the grid but has a plan for the data theft. A successful heist is always engaging, and this one doesn’t disappoint. Conclusion: your data is not, and will never be, safe.

“Furious Violet” by Sarai Walker. Main character Violet West Shelley is a low-brow true crime writer who is trying to finish her book about a serial killer. But someone is threatening her. Violet’s family story is reminiscent of Sylvia Plath, and the academic setting with ardent fans of her mother is creepy on its own. Fast pacing makes for good reading. I was always anxious to get back to this one.

“Some People” by Parini Shroff. I loved this author’s book, “The Bandit Queens,” about Indian wives taking care of business. This new book is based in the U.S., where an American husband is taking care of his Indian mother-in-law while his wife is in India. The dialogue is deeply funny, but the story is really about love, forgiveness, trust, and family. Treat yourself and read both of them!

“Merry Go Round Broke Down” by David Woo and Margalit Shinar. A financial thriller – yes, I said that. Nine stories of greed and the global economy that connects with a butterfly effect and ends in dramatic fashion. Another book I was eager to keep reading.

“A Murder in Springtime” by Martin Walker. This is a delightful mystery set in the Dordogne region of France. A soothing murder story that spends more time describing the lovely area, food, and wine. Enjoy with a glass of wine and some cheese. Part of a series, so more to read!

Mark your calendar! I previously reviewed “The Rice Birds.” The author, Lindy Keane Carter, will be the guest speaker for the Daniel Island Library Society event on Thursday, Oct. 15, at 6:30 p.m. at the Daniel Island Recreation Center to discuss her new book, “The Irish Visitor.” Look for more details soon.