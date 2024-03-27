Serving up tunes and tennis for a perfect match

Is it a tennis tournament with an all day music fest? Or a music fest with an all day tennis tournament?

Either way, the Credit One Charleston Open will have a good chunk of both for fans visiting the nine-day extravaganza.

Not one, but now two music stages, will be set up at Credit One Stadium for attendees to jam and bop to as they walk in and out of the tennis complex throughout the morning and afternoon sessions.

Upon the first few steps after entering the main gate, the new First Serve Music Plaza will greet visitors with acoustic performances at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. for the first eight days of the tournament, and will also have a morning performance on the day of the tennis finals at 10 a.m.

The schedule is similar at the Oaks Deck Music Stage, which is tucked in a bit further into the middle of the tennis center. Two acts per day with music played from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m., and another 10 a.m. performance on Sunday, April 7.

Tournament director Bob Moran said many of the tournament changes and additions have come from fan and player surveys to elevate the whole experience.

“The world changes, things change. You are always trying to do something better, you are always looking to make improvements,” he said. “As the island grows up, we grow up.”

Four different artists will rock the COCO each day, each with different musical styles and genres.

Among the types of music you may hear include country tunes from Lowcountry favorite Lauren Hall, American soul and pop rock from Charleston’s Matt McClendon, originals and cover songs spanning the last five decades from Summerville’s Dylan Swinson, and even a taste of Americana and folk music from the South Carolina based husband-wife duo Admiral Radio.

On the day of Sunday finals, April 7, a Gospel brunch will kick off the morning with a performance by Voices of Deliverance, a longtime and renowned South Carolina-based choir and acapella troop. The performance will commence during a Southern brunch buffet complete with mimosas and bloody marys, with tickets at $125 a person.