Seven Farms Drive closure on Saturday

The traffic along Seven Farms Drive, River Landing Drive and Pier View Street will be closed on Saturday, Sept. 14, beginning at 5 a.m. for the 9/11 Heroes Run.

During the event, traffic will be temporarily impacted. The streets should be reopened by 10:30, Other streets involved with the race route will be closed at approximately 8:25 a.m. and reopen as soon as the last participant clears that part of the course. These streets include Seven Farms Drive between the intersections of River Landing Drive and Daniel Island Drive, portions of Daniel Island Drive from the traffic circle to Wando Landing, Wando Landing from Daniel Island Drive to Pierce Street, Pierce Street from Wando Landing to Barfield, and Barfield from Pierce to Daniel Island Drive.

For specific closures along the race route, see the online map.

The Daniel Island Property Owners’ Association stated in a newsletter announcement that, “as in past years, it is suggested that residents plan ahead, and if they know they are going to need to leave the island during the race, they park their car on a street that is not impacted by the closure.”

For the safety of the race participants, race coordinators ask that residents and businesses along the race route move their cars the night before the race for safe passage.

For questions, please contact Race Director Travis Dodd, Charleston@911heroesrun.org.