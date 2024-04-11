Several Daniel Island community meetings set

Meetings for the Daniel Island Community Association, Daniel Island Neighborhood Association, Daniel Island Town Association, and Daniel Island Park Association will be held in November starting this week.

Daniel Island Community Association (DICA) The DICA meeting will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 6 at 6 p.m. The meeting will be held via Zoom only and registration is required to virtually attend this meeting and be completed by 4 p.m. the day of the meeting. Registration should be done online.

The Daniel Island Community Association (DICA) is for property owners in the Codner’s Ferry Park, Cochran Park, Center Park, Edgefield Park, Pierce Park, Barfield Park, Smythe Park, the Cove, and Etiwan Park neighborhoods.

The three newly elected DICA Board of Directors Members will be announced at this meeting.

Daniel Island Neighborhood Association (DINA)

DINA is a volunteer organization formed by residents and its mission is to preserve and enhance the quality of life on Daniel Island. Its meeting is slated for Wednesday, Nov. 6, 6-8 p.m. at Daniel Pointe Retirement Community, 514 Robert Daniel Drive.

Currently the DINA vice president position is and the election will be held during the meeting.

Presentations will be made by Lt. George Bradley, City of Charleston Police Dept. Team 5; Charleston city council members Mike Seekings, Dist. 8, and Boyd Gregg, Dist. 1; and Jarrod Brooks, Berkeley County Council, Dist. 2. A representative of the SC Port Authority will provide updates on several new port developments and how Daniel Island is affected.

All residents living within Daniel Island's North or South neighborhoods become members of DINA upon providing their contact information to DINA. There is no cost to join but there is a voluntary paid membership. All residents are invited to participate in meetings and events.

For additional information contact Jarrod Brooks at danielislandneighborhood@gmail.com or go to the website.

Daniel Island Town Association (DITA)

The DITA meeting will be held on Nov. 11 at 12 p.m. by Zoom and registration is required by 10 a.m. on the day of the meeting to attend. Register online. DITA includes commercial properties, condominiums, and apartments on the island.

Daniel Island Park Association (DIPA)

The DIPA meeting will be held on Nov. 11 at 6 p.m. by Zoom and registration is required by 4 p.m. on the day of the meeting to attend. Register online.

DIPA includes property owners in Daniel Island Park, including Captain’s Island and the Retreat.

For additional information or updates on the island’s community meetings, check out the Daniel Island Property Owners’ Association website for the details.