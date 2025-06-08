Several DI and Cainhoy projects under review

Here are the developments before the various City of Charleston boards and committees this week, as well as results, if any, from the prior week’s items specific to Daniel Island and the Cainhoy area.

More detailed agendas and results can be found at charleston-sc.gov/agendacenter.

UPCOMING: TECHNICAL REVIEW COMMITTEE

Aug. 7: Cainhoy Del Webb - Site plan revisions for a sales center at 2301 Bay Strip Drive, Cainhoy. TMS B2620000028. Owner: Pulte Home Company LLC. Applicant: Thomas & Hutton. Contact: Steven Roach at roach.s@tandh.com

Aug. 7: Take 5 Oil - Site plan for Take 5 Oil change facility and parking lot at 404 Spring Hollow Drive, Cainhoy. TMS: B2670000071. Owner: Clayton Construction. Applicant: Advanced Engineering Consultants Zoning. Contact: Russ Folsom at russf@aecengineering.com

Aug. 7: Marshes at Daniel Island Phases 1A/1B - Revisions to road construction plans for 56-lot at 146 Fairbanks Drive, Daniel Island. TMS: B2710000010. Owner: Stanley Martin Companies LLC. Applicant: Seamon, Whiteside & Associates, Inc. Contact: Zachary Wortman, zwortman@seamonwhiteside.com

RESULTS: TECHNICAL REVIEW COMMITTEE

July 17: Atlantic St. Thomas - Concept plan for future development on 7.3 acres at 2815 Clements Ferry Road. TMS: B2710002169. Submittal Review: #2. Owner: Yomtov Inc. Applicant: Sitecast, LLC. Contact: Jacob Cordray, jcordray@sitecastsc.com . Results: Open pending delivery of stormwater comments.

July 17: Towne at Cooper River R/W Extension - Proposed revisions to previously approved preliminary plat and road construction plans for three lots on 29.915 acres at 2620 Clements Ferry Road TMS: B2710001035. Submittal Review: #1. Owner: Cato Holdings LLC Applicant: Seamon, Whiteside & Associates, Inc. Contact: Spencer Plowden, splowden@seamonwhiteside.com . Results: Revise and Return.

July 24: The Pointe at Governor’s Cay - Preliminary plat and road construction plan for 55 units on 4.25 acres in Cainhoy. TMS: B2710002133. Submittal Review: #2. Owner: Middle Street Residential LLC. Applicant: Sitecast, LLC. Zoning: General Business. Contact: Jacob Cordray, jcordray@sitecastsc.com . Results: Open pending delivery of stormwater comments.

RESULTS: BOARD OF ZONING APPEALS – ZONING

July 15: Wando Creek Lane - Cainhoy - Request amendment under Sec. 54-110(f) of the Special Exception granted in October 2015 allowing up to 180 dry stack slips. Request to add another 72 dry stack slips. TMS 263-00-02-045 and -037SR. Owner: SHM Charleston Boatyard, LLC. Applicant: G. Trenholm Walker. Results: Deferred by applicant before meeting.

RESULTS: DESIGN REVIEW BOARD

Aug. 4: 2274 Clements Ferry Rd. - Cainhoy - Appeal to staff’s decision to deny a revision of storage building design at conceptual level. TMS: 2670000148. Owner: Michael McAlhany Applicant: Michale McAlhany. Results: Not available prior to print.