SEWE tickets on sale for 45th season

The ever-popular Southeastern Wildlife Exposition, better known as SEWE, returns to Charleston Feb. 12-14, 2027 or its 45th annual showcase.

Celebrating wildlife and the great outdoors through fine art, live entertainment and special events since its inaugural event in 1983, SEWE has grown into a cornerstone of Charleston’s cultural calendar and the unofficial start of tourism season, drawing visitors from across the country for a weekend of acclaimed wildlife art, live animal demonstrations, conservation education, outdoor programming, artisan exhibitors and more.

General admission passes, special event tickets and limited VIP Packages are now available at SEWE.com.

SEWE will activate five downtown venues: The Charleston Place, Brittlebank Park, the Gaillard Center, Marion Square, and the Charleston Marriott. Returning favorites include the SEWE Fine Art Gallery, DockDogs competitions, Center for Birds of Prey demonstrations, live animal shows, curated artisan markets, sporting and outdoor exhibitors, canine demonstrations, chef demos and additional family-friendly programming.

“For 45 years, SEWE has brought together artists, conservationists, sportsmen, families and outdoor enthusiasts in Charleston to celebrate wildlife and the traditions that connect people to the natural world,” said John Powell, president of Southeastern Wildlife Exposition, in a statement. “As we celebrate this milestone in 2027, we look forward to honoring the people and experiences that have shaped SEWE while continuing to introduce new artists, exhibitors, partners and programming for the next generation.”

What’s New and Noteworthy for 2027

Forrest Galante returns to the Gaillard Center. American outdoor adventurer, television personality, and wildlife biologist Forrest Galante brings his passion for conservation and exploration to SEWE. Best known for searching for rare species once believed extinct or lost to science, he is the host of Extinct or Alive and Mysterious Creatures with Forrest Galante, and has appeared in numerous Discovery Channel Shark Week specials. SEWE guests will also have the opportunity to purchase an advance copy of his next book, In Search of Walking Sharks, and have it signed by Galante during the weekend.

Sporting Showroom expansion at the Charleston Marriott. SEWE continues to elevate the Sporting Showroom with an expanded footprint and enhanced programming throughout the Charleston Marriott. The experience extends into the Marriott courtyard with Beyond the Page: Lecture Series with Modern Huntsman, alongside the popular Ducks Unlimited Auction, a dedicated Ladies Lounge, live decoy carving demonstrations and additional spaces for guests to gather and enjoy refreshments. Throughout the weekend, guests can explore a curated collection of sporting, outdoor and lifestyle exhibitors while enjoying demonstrations, conversations and experiences that celebrate the sporting lifestyle.

2027 Featured Artist: Rebecca Proctor. Acclaimed sporting artist Rebecca Proctor has been named SEWE’s 2027 Featured Artist. Her featured painting, The Pursuit, captures the energy, instinct and tradition of the sporting lifestyle through her distinctive approach to canine and sporting subjects. The work reflects Proctor’s ability to convey not only the movement of the hunt but also the relationship between sporting dogs, the landscape and the traditions they represent. The Pursuit will serve as the official featured artwork for SEWE’s milestone 45th year. The original painting will be sold at auction during the SEWE VIP Gala & Sale on Thursday, February 11 and on display in the Fine Art Gallery at the Charleston Place Hotel throughout SEWE weekend.

Lowcountry Lyrics returns with an acclaimed lineup of Nashville songwriters. Back by popular demand, Lowcountry Lyrics returns Friday, Feb. 12, bringing three acclaimed songwriters to the Gaillard Center for an intimate evening of music and storytelling. The 2027 lineup features Liz Rose, GRAMMY Award-winning songwriter and Songwriters Hall of Fame inductee whose credits include Taylor Swift’s “All Too Well,” “You Belong With Me” and “White Horse,” as well as Little Big Town’s “Girl Crush”; Mark Nesler, the songwriter behind country hits including Tim McGraw’s “Just to See You Smile,” George Strait’s “Living and Living Well” and Keith Urban’s “You Look Good in My Shirt”; and Dan Alley, a Nashville singer-songwriter whose growing catalog includes songs recorded by Lainey Wilson, Luke Combs, Luke Bryan, Jon Pardi and more.

Mutual of Omaha’s Wild Kingdom Protecting the Wild Exclusive Episode Premiere and Q&A. SEWE welcomes wildlife expert and educator Peter Gros and Turtle Survival Alliance to the Gaillard Center on Friday, Feb. 12, at 4 p.m. for a special premiere of Mutual of Omaha’s Wild Kingdom Protecting the Wild. The episode takes audiences behind the scenes at the Turtle Survival Center in Cross, South Carolina, highlighting the work conservationists are doing to protect some of the world’s most threatened turtle species. Following the screening, guests will hear directly from Gros and Turtle Survival Alliance during a special Q&A about the episode and ongoing conservation efforts.

K9 Demonstrations return to Marion Square. The Charleston Police Department’s K9 Unit returns to SEWE for exciting demonstrations showcasing the skill, discipline and training of working dogs. Attendees can watch patrol K9s demonstrate apprehension techniques and see explosive detection K9s put their specialized search abilities to work throughout the weekend at Marion Square.

Live Art Series at the SEWE Fine Art Gallery. The SEWE Fine Art Gallery will once again bring the artistic process to life through live demonstrations and interactive events throughout the weekend. Attendees can watch participating artists at work and experience popular programming including the Quick Draw Speed Sculpt & Auction, Blending Brushes and Pencil It In.

Expanded conservation and education programming. Conservation remains at the heart of SEWE’s mission. Throughout the weekend, attendees will have opportunities to engage with conservation organizations, wildlife experts, artists and educators through demonstrations, hands-on experiences and educational programming designed for guests of all ages.

General admission includes entry to all SEWE venues, shows and demonstrations. To help attendees plan ahead and secure the best value, SEWE 2027 features three tiered pricing windows:

• Tier 1: Early bird savings for purchases before Nov. 1.

• Tier 2: Beginning Nov. 1, ticket prices increase while still offering advance-purchase savings. Online sales close Jan. 25.

• Tier 3: After Feb.1, tickets are available at select Charleston-area visitor centers and on-site at SEWE venues at gate pricing.

Children 10 and under receive complimentary admission to all venues and do not require a ticket.

VIP Packages are limited and offered on a first-come, first-served basis. Benefits include private art viewings, exclusive lounge access, after-hours events, private shuttle service and priority entry to SEWE venues during show hours.

For the full schedule, ticket options, special event details and more information about SEWE’s conservation mission, visit SEWE.com.

Provided by SEWE