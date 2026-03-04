Shaping the Future

A great teacher doesn’t just fill minds with knowledge. They spark curiosity, nurture confidence, and leave a mark that lasts long after the final bell.

Each year, Berkeley County celebrates educators who go beyond lesson plans to make a real difference in the lives of their students and communities. For 2025-26, the district has recognized a new group of exceptional teachers from Cainhoy Elementary, Daniel Island School, and Philip Simmons Elementary, Middle, and High schools – educators whose dedication, creativity, and passion continue to shape the next generation.

Meredith Moore, Daniel Island School

Meredith Moore teaches K-4 elementary physical education at Daniel Island School and is in her 10th year of teaching, her third at DIS.

“I come from a long line of educators, so teaching was always part of my world growing up,” she said. “My biggest inspiration was my mom. I spent a lot of time in her classroom as a kid, watching the way she connected with her students, the energy she brought to her lessons, and the genuine care she showed every single day.”

When asked what keeps her motivated, Moore smiles. “It’s my own students. The excitement they bring to PE – their energy, their competitiveness, their joy when they master a new skill, or even just their enthusiasm to move – reminds me every day why I chose this profession.”

Teacher of the Year is a special honor for Moore.

“It’s both humbling and affirming – a meaningful reminder that the hard work, dedication, and passion I bring to my students and school community truly make an impact.…I bring a high level of enthusiasm to everything I do, and that energy is contagious. My creativity allows me to design lessons that are fresh, innovative, and inclusive, so students feel motivated and engaged.”

One career highlight stands out: “Being selected as Teacher of the Year during the pandemic was especially meaningful because I had to redesign PE for virtual and socially distanced environments. And now, being recognized in just my third year at DIS shows that the culture, standards, and energy I bring are making a real difference.”

In the years ahead, Moore’s goal is simple.

“I want to help students develop not just physical skills, but confidence, teamwork, and a lifelong love of movement.”

Lauren Creedy, Philip Simmons Elementary School

Lauren Creedy’s classroom buzzes with energy, and it’s intentional.

“I strive to inspire others through positivity and approachability,” she said. “I intentionally bring energy and joy into our school while striving to build strong relationships and creating engaging experiences that make learning fun!”

Creedy, in her 13th year of teaching and her fourth at Philip Simmons Elementary, teaches third-grade math, science, and social studies. She credits two experiences for shaping her path: “Discovering my passion for serving others through mission work and being inspired by my own third-grade teacher, Mrs. Senger, who showed me what it truly means to build connections with students.”

Teacher of the Year is a milestone she will treasure. “I feel incredibly honored and deeply humbled to be named teacher of the year,” she said. “Earning PSE’s Teacher of the Year might just be the moment I am most proud of. There is something truly special about earning this honor at the school my children attend, in a community I am deeply invested in.”

Creedy acknowledges challenges are part of the work.

“Change is constant in education, and while that can be challenging, my focus always remains on what I can control, such as having a positive attitude and creating engaging environments where my students feel supported and inspired to grow.”

Looking ahead, Creedy hopes “to continue contributing to a school culture rooted in positivity, collaboration, and high expectations for all students. I want to use this opportunity to shine light on areas that most need support and explore creative ways to help.”

Charles Atkins, Philip Simmons Middle School

For Charles Atkins, the stage is both classroom and canvas.

“What makes me stand out as an educator is having a deep understanding of theatrical content while sharing that passion through creativity and building relationships with families and students,” he said.

Atkins teaches theater to sixth, seventh, and eighth graders and has been at Philip Simmons Middle School since it opened in 2016. He has been teaching for 17 years and said his path to theater education was inspired by family.

“My mother was a kindergarten assistant for 30 years, which inspired me to become a theatre teacher. The ability to produce fully staged theatrical productions and see amazing educational outcomes is very motivating.”

Reflecting on the honor, Atkins said getting recognized as Teacher of the Year feels “awesome.” He was also named a top-five Teacher of the Year for Charleston County Schools in 2014.

Atkins notes that teaching comes with challenges.

“The most challenging part of being a teacher is effectively managing student behavior and engagement, time pressures, class sizes, and workloads. But the rewarding part is the impact that we have on young people's growth, development, and life.”

Atkins is currently directing his 26th theater production at the school. “I am halfway to my goal. I would like to direct a total of 50 shows. I have a leadership degree from The Citadel and hope someday to serve as an assistant principal,” he said.

Nathan Stewart, Philip Simmons High School

Nathan Stewart sees his classroom as a place where every student can thrive, no matter the challenges.

“I teach a self-contained special education class for students with behavior and communication needs,” he said, noting that he teaches students of all ages, from 14 to 21.

Stewart has been teaching for 14 years, five of them at Philip Simmons High School.

“My mother is a retired second-grade teacher, and I used to work with her at summer camps when I was in middle and high school. One year there was a camp for students with special needs, and I decided to give that a try.”

Teacher of the Year, he says, is “the biggest honor I have ever received professionally. Working in self-contained special education can be very isolating by nature, but the environment of inclusion in this school demonstrates that we really do care about and honor the successes of all of our students.

“I have been told that I have a lot of patience to work with students with special needs, but I just think it is the right match,” Stewart said. “Hearing from parents who say they don’t ever want their student to go to another school, or when they ask me each year to make sure I don’t have any plans on leaving, is what makes it worth it.

“I always want my students to leave school being as independent as possible, and I do everything I can to make sure they are ready to be productive members of our community.”

Nadine Webb, Cainhoy Elementary

When students face challenges, Nadine Webb is the person they can count on.

“I work steadfastly behind the scenes, anticipating needs and creating support so students and staff can succeed,” she said. “My empathy drives me to listen deeply and respond with practical, personalized help for all. I take pride in being quietly present and reliable for people when they need it most.”

Webb has been a school counselor for six years, three of them at Cainhoy Elementary, supporting K-5 students. Her path into counseling began with college volunteer work.

“Working with high school students facing significant life challenges revealed how much of a difference trusted support can make, which led me to counseling. What keeps me passionate is seeing students make meaningful progress and knowing my support helps them build resilience and hope.”

Webb said the Teacher of the Year honor fills her with gratitude. “I am grateful for a school family and community who see my hard work and support for students.”

One of her proudest accomplishments is piloting a girls’ sports program called Leveling the Fields. “It empowers girls not only to explore and learn new sports but also helps them develop leadership skills that extend beyond the gym,” she said.

“The most rewarding part of teaching is seeing students make progress – learning new coping tools, self-advocacy skills, and improving attendance and academics.”