Shelby Rogers calls the shots as a Tennis Channel analyst

Shelby Rogers may have hung up her racket, but she certainly hasn’t stepped away from the game she loves.

The Charleston native and former WTA pro has traded in her tennis whites for a microphone, serving up expert analysis as a commentator for Tennis Channel. And this year, she’s bringing her insight and charisma back home to the Credit One Charleston Open, not as a competitor, but as part of the broadcast team.

Rogers officially retired after the 2024 U.S. Open, closing out a 15-year career on the WTA Tour. The decision wasn’t easy, but it was inevitable.

“I’ve had three knee surgeries and played for almost 15 years on tour, and my body was just ready to be done,” she said. “It became increasingly difficult to train and compete at a high level. I’m grateful I could choose when I retire – many athletes don’t get that.”

But retirement didn’t mean leaving tennis behind. Far from it.

“I knew I didn’t want to disappear from the sport,” Rogers said. “Tennis has given me so much, and I’m so passionate about the game. I wanted to give back in any way I can.”

During her career, Rogers explored broadcasting while recovering from injuries, making guest appearances on Tennis Channel. Beyond commentary, she’s also an advisory board member for LYVECAP, an investor and athlete advisor for Firefly Recovery, and a mentor for Voice in Sport.

“I love being on TV. I love talking about tennis. It’s something that comes fairly easily for me since I’ve done it my whole life.”

Now working as an independent contractor, Rogers takes on commentary gigs part-time, offering her expert take on matches and the minds of players on court.

“I think it’s really cool for the audience to hear that kind of perspective,” she noted. “You can observe and paint any picture you want when you’re talking about the players, but what they’re actually thinking is near impossible to know unless they tell you. Fans want that inside look.”

At first, she wasn’t sure how she’d feel attending tournaments post-retirement, but the shift has been refreshing.

“People kept telling me, ‘You’re so relaxed, you’re so happy!’ And it’s true, it’s just a different kind of stress now,” she laughed. “Now I can watch matches from a fan standpoint instead of just scouting my next opponent.”

As the COCO approaches, this will be Rogers’ first time at the Charleston courts not as a player, but as a commentator calling the action.

“I’ll be there doing just about everything – helping out Bob Moran and Ben Navarro, working the Tennis Channel calling matches on TV, interacting with the fans, and helping out with some of the events leading up to the tournament.”

She’s particularly excited about experiencing the tournament from a new angle.

“I’m hoping to get a little more time with the fans. Before, I was still focused on playing and preparing, but now I get to interact in a different way and enjoy the tennis alongside them. Every year the tournament gets better, and I just want to add value in whatever way I can.”

While broadcasting is a natural fit, Rogers knows it’s not for every retired player.

“Some players find it interesting because it’s something they know really well and can talk about, but I also know plenty of players who don’t want to be in front of a camera at all,” she said. “They don’t want to have to be ‘on’ with energy and be a TV personality. Some players want a break from tennis, and that’s understandable.”

For Rogers, though, the transition has been fulfilling.

“I want to keep growing this game. I want more people’s eyes on the sport, more opportunities for the next generation. I don’t mind being in front of the camera and giving my opinion.”

As she settles into her new career, Rogers is embracing the opportunities that come with it.

“Being able to speak into something that has meant so much to me and hopefully inspire someone else has always been really rewarding to me. As I step into more of a mentor role, I’m meeting new players, younger players, even soccer players and a lot of other sports. There’s a lot of overlap in this lifestyle and helping that next generation is a huge passion of mine.”