Shelby Rogers returns to center court

Wasn’t it just yesterday Shelby Rogers captured our hearts when she was a ball girl at the Family Circle Cup and was selected to present champion Jennifer Capriati with a bouquet of flowers?

That scenario played out in 2001, when one of the most prestigious women’s only tournaments moved from Hilton Head Island to Daniel Island.

Much has changed since then, but the 31-year-old Rogers’ love and passion for tennis remains the same.

Since her “debut” in ‘01, Rogers might be the face of the tournament, which morphed from the Family Circle Cup to the Volvo Car Open to the Credit One Charleston Open, although she’s never captured the ultimate prize on the island.

Rogers, who was sidelined for a good majority of last season because of a knee injury, has rebounded in 2024.

She picked up her first victory in almost a year a couple of weeks ago in Miami and was in winning form on April 1 at the Charleston Open when she posted a 6-1, 6-1 victory over fellow American Claire Liu.

This marks Rogers’ 10th appearance in the prestigious tournament.

“I haven’t honestly counted how many times I have played here,” Rogers said. “It seems like it’s been more than that. I have so many great memories here that it’s hard to single out one moment, but my first win here was very special.”

Rogers has been one of the top players in the world since her days as a ball girl. She was ranked in the top 30 in the world when she was on top of her game, picking up victories at all the Grand Slam events.

But Rogers is more than just a tennis player. A couple of years ago, she earned a college degree in psychology, and she’s been a star as an analyst for the Tennis Channel.

Last year was something out of a fairy tale, as longtime boyfriend and hockey player John Slavik proposed to her on March 31, just days before the tourney began. The two were married in December.

She will focus on tennis in 2024.

“Playing in this tournament this year is special to me,” Rogers said. “For me, the internal battles, the rehab, and being able to come back is special. Just being on the court is something I enjoy.”

Rogers needed little time to win her first-round COCO match.

“Very happy with that one,” Rogers said. “The short match was needed tonight. I’ll take that any day. But obviously, so happy to be home and competing, and the crowd was awesome as usual. Lots of good vibes out there.

“I mean, I get nervous before every match I play, but tonight I actually felt really excited. I felt pretty free out there. I wasn’t trying to put too many expectations on myself. I just wanted to really soak up the moment and try to enjoy competing as best as I could, fight for every point, try to play the way that I like to play and how I play my best tennis.

“So I think I did a lot of those things tonight.”