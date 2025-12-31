From Shem Creek to Rainbow Row, DI author colors Charleston in children's book

For Daniel Island resident Dawn Burns, Charleston isn’t just home; it’s a storybook waiting to be explored.

As a former teacher and lover of children’s books, Burns turned her passion for reading, teaching, and local adventure into a career as a children’s author.

Her latest books, “This is Charleston” and “Christmas in Charleston,” are examples of how she combines her love of the Lowcountry with her desire to inspire young readers.

“Growing up, I always wanted to become a teacher and loved children’s books. I began collecting children’s books as a teenager for my ‘one day classroom,’” Burns said. “Years later, a little dream popped up to write my own children’s book! I love sharing about my favorite places, so of course Charleston was on the list.”

“This is Charleston” is a collection of the city’s most beloved landmarks, from Rainbow Row and Shem Creek to the Charleston Market. With hand-drawn watercolor illustrations by Candler Reynolds, Burns dedicates each page to celebrate the Lowcountry’s history, landscape, and culture.

“I am a very nostalgic person and want to pay homage to the places that, to me, make this city so special,” Burns said. “As a native South Carolinian, I’ve been coming to Charleston since I was a little girl. I wanted to include places that feel like the heartbeat of the Lowcountry.”

Burns’ new coloring book, “Christmas in Charleston,” invites readers to color their way through the city’s holiday traditions, from magnolia garlands on historic homes to twinkling lights at James Island County Park.

“This book is for kids of all ages and is a keepsake to look back on your or your child’s artwork for years to come,” Burns said.

A former teacher, Burns regularly visits local schools for readings and writing workshops. “Seeing my books being read by others is absolutely surreal. One student told me he ‘wished he could jump inside the pictures!’ That just made my day.”

Burns has also penned other books, including “This is Nashville” and additional coloring books featuring cities she loves. She collaborates with Reynolds on every project, sending photos or ideas for illustration.

“Charleston’s charm is like no other! The history, the landscape, and calming waters remind me daily of the gratitude I have for living here,” Burns said.

Through her books, she invites children and adults to stroll along the waterfront, explore historic streets, and fall in love with the Lowcountry all over again.