Sheriff's 2025 report shows fewer school arrests, more traffic stops

Read the full 2025 Berkeley County Sheriff's Office Annual Report here. The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office answered more than just emergency calls in 2025 – its annual report stated the office answered to growth, rising demands, and a county of 272,732 residents that is continuing to expand faster than almost anywhere in South Carolina.

According to the BCSO’s 2025 Annual Report, deputies responded to 107,619 calls for service last year and made 1,880 arrests, with the majority occurring in the southern portion of the county. High-visibility patrols totaled 1,977, a strategy aimed at deterring crime before it starts.

NEW JAIL IN 2026

At the county jail, the Hill-Finklea Detention Center averaged 502 inmates daily with 6,304 bookings throughout the year – numbers that underscore why officials say a long-awaited expansion is needed and is now nearly complete.

Sheriff Duane Lewis said the detention center has been “over capacity for the last 20 years.” Once fully operational, the expansion will nearly double capacity to 565 beds and add space for mental health services, GED classes, and religious programs. More than 340 inmates will be moved into the new facility in 2026.

CRIMINAL, DRUG CASES

On the investigative side, detectives handled 1,205 criminal cases, ranging from violent crimes to property offenses and white-collar fraud. Of those, 167 were cleared by arrest, 155 exceptionally cleared, and hundreds more resolved through administrative closures. The division also oversees the county’s Sex Offender Registry, which currently tracks 383 registered offenders, with 1,138 compliance checks conducted in 2025.

Drug enforcement remained a priority. The county’s Drug Enforcement Task Force seized nearly 800 grams of methamphetamine, 44 firearms, and $94,990 in cash while making 73 arrests and issuing 172 warrants. K-9 teams were equally busy, deploying 520 times, assisting in 420 arrests, recovering 13 stolen vehicles, and seizing 17 firearms. Nearly half of their tracking deployments ended with a suspect capture.

DUI ARRESTS INCREASE

Traffic enforcement ramped up sharply.

The traffic unit accounted for 89% of all DUI arrests, issuing 3,663 citations – a 12% increase from the year before.

Deputies also investigated 146 crashes, including fatal and hit-and-run cases. The team’s mission is called “Target Zero,” a long-term push to eliminate traffic fatalities.

Deputies also removed 113,530 pounds of litter from public spaces, and victim advocates assisted 1,510 crime victims, ensuring they weren’t left to navigate the justice system alone.

SCHOOL ARRESTS DECREASE

Inside Berkeley County schools, arrests dropped noticeably.

During the previous 2024-25 school year, deputies made 287 school-related arrests.

In the current 2025-26 school year, deputies have made 75 school-related arrests to date.

Completed incident reports from schools also dropped from the previous year: down to 212 from 712 reports.

Officials said the numbers reflect a shift toward prevention, mentoring, and early intervention by school resource officers.