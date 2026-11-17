The Berkeley County Sheriff's Office has a new $1.25 million mobile command unit designed to help deputies and emergency responders coordinate during major incidents, from hurricanes and search-and-rescue operations to other public safety emergencies.

Unveiled on Nov. 5 in Moncks Corner, the vehicle replaces equipment the sheriff's office has used for more than 20 years. It was purchased with state funding allocated in July 2024.

The unit serves as a mobile headquarters where deputies, 911 dispatchers, and other emergency personnel can work together at the scene of an incident rather than from separate locations.

It also comes equipped with an updated communication system and technology that allows command staff to watch live drone footage, giving responders an aerial view of emergency scenes as they unfold.

"This is something our agency has needed for many years, and I am proud that we are finally able to bring this resource to Berkeley County," Sheriff Duane Lewis said. "As our county continues to grow, it is important that we continue investing in the equipment and technology necessary to keep our citizens safe."

The new equipment is intended to improve communication between agencies when responding to large-scale emergencies, particularly as Berkeley County's population continues to grow.

"When we respond to a major emergency, communication and coordination are critical," Lewis said. "Having our dispatchers, deputies, and partnering agencies working together in one location, with access to real-time information, will make a tremendous difference in how efficiently we can respond."

Berkeley County Deputy County Supervisor Angela Pinson also welcomed the addition.