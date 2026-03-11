Shop local for the holidays at the Bishop England annual boutique

Skip the mall and online shopping carts this holiday season. Bishop England’s annual Bishop Boutique offers a chance to find unique gifts from local makers, with a little Christmas cheer on the side.

Hosted by the Bishop England Parent Guild, the longtime tradition brings local vendors, handcrafted goods, and festive treats together for one of the Guild’s major fundraisers.

“It can be so easy to just click a button and order something to your doorstep, but there is something super personal and special about perusing a lot of different local vendors’ wares up close and in person,” said Guild social media chair Mary Kate Hampton. “You can find some very personal, perfect gifts while you shop from so many different storefronts – so close to home!”

“We loved the idea of a Boutique to highlight local business and provide the community at large an event to experience just how special our school is,” Bishop Boutique Chair Christine Mason said.

This year’s vendors will offer jewelry, clothing, candles, art, and more. Among them are Coastal Social, known for Southern-style coaster sets; Ash and Vine Botanicals, offering non-toxic candles and perfumes; and The Palmetto Poppy, featuring items handcrafted from Charleston beach shells.

The Boutique is open to everyone, and tickets come with a few perks.

“All tickets come with a shopping tote, special discounts with vendors, three drink tickets, nibbles, a chance at our silent auction, and holiday cheer with friends and neighbors,” Mason said.

Want to make a full night of it? Bishop England’s production of “Cinderella” opens the same evening.

“The Bishop Boutique can be a really fun ladies night out. We’d love to have more neighbors and friends join the BE community on this night. Here, you can catch the Boutique and a show!” Hampton said. “Come for the shopping at 5 p.m., and stay for the play at 7 p.m.”