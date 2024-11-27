Shop local, look fabulous!

Holy City Couture, founded by a group of women from The Peninsula neighborhood, is redefining the shopping experience on Clements Ferry Road and beyond.

The market and boutique specializes in apparel, jewelry, and handbags, offering locals a personalized experience through pop-up shops, trunk shows, and home parties.

With holiday season upon us, Holy City Couture’s upcoming pop-up events offers a perfect opportunity to shop local.

Pop-up events will be held on Saturday Nov. 30, Dec. 14, 21, and 28, 4-8 p.m., at the Market at Peninsula Cove at 1014 Peninsula Cove Drive.

Co-founder Melissa Brown, a Peninsula neighborhood resident, explained the inspiration behind the business.

“We launched on Sept. 9, with our first trunk show on Daniel Island,” she said. “The idea came from a passion for fashion and creating a fun, interactive shopping environment. We wanted to bring unique, stylish items directly to the community through personalized shopping experiences.”

Holy City Couture has a curated collection of clothing, jewelry, and accessories, featuring locally- sourced and handmade items that offer customers a sense of exclusivity.

“The focus is on bringing unique, stylish products that customers won’t easily find elsewhere, ensuring they feel both fashionable and exclusive,” Brown said.

In addition to its pop-up presence, the traveling boutique also offers online shopping through its website, allowing customers to shop from home while supporting a local business.

For those seeking an even more intimate experience, Holy City Couture hosts private house parties, where the boutique brings its curated collection of clothes and jewelry to the host’s home. This personalized shopping experience offers the chance to try on items in a relaxed setting while browsing the latest collections.

Residents are already embracing Holy City Couture’s pop-up events, with many enjoying the opportunity to shop in a more social setting.

Sharon Lancaster, a resident of Oak Bluff, believes the nearby option has improved her fashion game.

“Shopping at Holy City Couture is a fun experience because you’re shopping with other women, getting your friends’ opinions on what looks good, and there’s a variety of styles, from casual to elegant,” Lancaster said.

“They offer accessories, bags, and jewelry too. There’s something for everyone’s budget!”

Kirsis Reese, who comes from Park West to shop at the local boutique, said Holy City Couture’s range of styles and sizes were something she appreciated as a “small-framed woman who has a hard time finding clothing” in her size.

“Not only did I get to shop and try on one-of-a-kind pieces – I also got to relax, chat, drink wine, and eat charcuterie as we shopped and mingled,” Reese said.

“I’ve never had this type of shopping experience in Charleston!”

As the business continues to grow, Brown aims to expand the pop-up presence and online store while maintaining the personal touch that makes shopping with them unique.

“Our goal is to become a go-to destination for boutique shopping, both locally and online, where customers always feel confident and stylish!”

For more information or to book a house party, visit holycitycouture.com.