Shuck, sip, and savor the best of Charleston’s oyster season

January in Charleston means one thing: oyster season is officially in full swing.

As the chill of winter settles over the Lowcountry, it’s time to crack open those fresh oysters and dive into one of the city’s most beloved traditions: the oyster roast.

From salty briny bites to the crack of a shell, locals are getting ready to gather with friends and feast on local seafood, perhaps no one more than oyster connoisseur Terry Wright.

The Clements Ferry resident has been an avid oyster fan since he moved to the Lowcountry in 2014. Now, he considers the oyster roasts an essential part of the Charleston experience.

“There’s something about the combination of fresh oysters, colder weather, and breaking into briny shells with other oyster lovers that makes these festivals special,” he said. “You can’t help but feel connected to the Lowcountry when you’re standing around shucking oysters with friends, enjoying the best seafood the area has to offer.”

As a self-proclaimed oyster enthusiast, Wright shared a few tips for getting the most out of these events.

“First, don’t rush. The best oysters come later after the buckets have had time to warm up a bit. And make sure you’ve got a sturdy shucking knife. You don’t want to be struggling with an oyster when you could be savoring it instead… Most importantly, bring your appetite and your friends, because oyster roasts are all about the experience.”

The tradition of oyster roasts in Charleston goes far beyond just eating. It's an opportunity to embrace the rich history and culture of the Lowcountry, where oysters have been a staple food for centuries. These roasts provide a chance to enjoy oysters harvested from local waters, with many of the best roasts held at local seafood farms, breweries, and even private homes.

For Wright, it’s not just the oysters themselves that make the event worthwhile; it’s the sense of community. “Oyster roasts bring people together in a laid-back way. There’s nothing like the feeling of sharing a bucket of oysters with friends, talking, laughing, and making memories that last long after the last oyster has been eaten.”

For those eager to experience Charleston's oyster magic firsthand, here are some upcoming events you won’t want to miss: