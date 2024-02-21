A shucking good time!

It’s oyster season in the Lowcountry!

While its exterior may distinguish oysters from most foods we consume, it’s the soft meat inside that makes them a modern delicacy.

Whether heading out to a local oyster roast or planning to host your own, try these tips and techniques and, if you’re feeling feisty, add some hot sauce.





Choosing the Right Oysters

When it comes to selecting oysters, make sure you purchase your oysters from a reputable source that sells high-quality seafood. They are typically sold as singles or in clusters.

Lowcountry Oyster Company owner Trey McMillan recommends one bushel per five people, though having extra on hand is best for oyster roasts that have you shucking until nighttime.

Preparation and Cleaning

Knowing how to clean, open, and shuck oysters is crucial.

If you’re waiting until the party or oyster festival to enjoy them, oysters can be stored safely for up to two days in the refrigerator.

To store the oysters, arrange them on a plate and place a damp towel over them in the refrigerator. If you prefer to eat them raw, the oysters can be enjoyed as soon as you bring them home.

The biggest mistake to avoid, McMillan said, is neglecting to clean the oysters. Cleaning the oysters involves scrubbing away dirt and debris under cold running water. A quick rinse with a hose is recommended, keeping an eye out for open, dry, or sand-filled oysters.

If you don’t make sure they’re completely clean, it could lead to gritty bites that may ruin the entire oyster season for you. Look through the oysters and throw out any that appear damaged or open already.

Supplies for the Ultimate Backyard Roast

You’ll need to gather the essentials. For a traditional Charleston-style roast, set up a large outdoor table and equip it with oyster knives, gloves, towels, and a trash can for the spent shells.

Depending on your cooking technique, you’ll need wet burlap sacks to catch steam, cast-iron flat tops, and an open fire pit. Or, keep it simple by using a large seafood steamer, which is great for beginners.

How to Shuck Like a Pro

Shucking, or opening the oyster, can be tricky. Without the right technique, you might cut yourself. Luckily, the Lowcountry Oyster Festival created a Shucking 101 guide on its Instagram Highlights to assist beginners during the oyster season.

First, hold the oyster in your gloved hand with the cup side of the oyster down and the flat top facing up. Find the hinge at the base of the oyster where the two shells meet; this is where the shucking knife goes. Avoid using a sharp knife to prevent cutting yourself.

Once inserted, twist the knife with light pressure until the shell opens. With the blade pointed up, use your knife as a lever to pry open the shell. Work the knife away from you and under the shell to cut the muscles along the upper shell.

Remove the top shell without spilling the liquid inside. Once you’re finished, use your oyster knife to scrape it free from the lower shell. It’s ready to eat. Slurp straight from the shell as is or add cocktail or other sauce of choice.

If you’re shucking raw oysters and then serving, serve on ice for freshness.

No matter how you consume them, enjoy various toppings such as hot sauce, cocktail sauce, mignonette, and lemon juice.

Cooking Options

Oysters are like steak– you either like them nearly raw or cooked to perfection. Experiment with steaming times to find what you prefer. If you prefer raw oysters, garnish with mignonette and lemon juice to enhance the natural briny flavor.

Lowcountry oysters have a distinct flavor when eaten raw or roasted, said Brandon Rushing, executive chef and owner of Briny Swine and Ella & Ollie’s on Edisto Island.

“There’s one big distinction from South Carolina oysters and that’s the salinity level,” Rushing said. “They’re extremely salty and taste like our water, which is amazing.”

If you prefer them cooked, various techniques exist when cooking oysters, including smoked, steamed, pan-fried, fried, grilled, and roasted oysters.

For smoked oysters, a smoker is essential. Unlike the extended smoking times used for larger cuts of meat, oysters only require about 90 minutes to two hours due to their smaller size. The result is a smoky, rich flavor that’s well worth the comparatively short wait.

Steaming stands out as the quickest method, producing tender and juicy oysters. A special steamer pot is required, allowing the oysters to sit above boiling water. The absence of extra ingredients ensures a dish with no added calories, letting the natural, delicious taste of the oysters shine through.

While pan-frying demands a bit more effort, the flavorful outcome justifies the extra preparation. Shucking the oysters is a prerequisite, followed by dredging the meat in eggs and breadcrumbs. The golden-brown result ranks high in flavor.

Distinct from pan-frying, frying your oysters involves dropping breaded oyster meat into hot oil for a few minutes, fully submerging them for a quick and complete cook. The result is a crispy exterior enveloping a soft, delectable interior. After removing from the oil, let them finish cooking on a paper towel before serving with your preferred dipping sauce.

Grilling involves placing the oysters on a baking sheet or grilling them shell side down at high heat, covering them with foil for five to 10 minutes. Enhance the flavor by adding butter and experimenting with fresh spices. Retrieve them with tongs and serve.

Roasting differs from baking only in the oven temperature setting. Roasted oysters cook at a higher temperature for a shorter duration. For both methods, line unshucked oysters on a baking sheet, top them with your favorite fresh herbs, cheeses, or stuffing recipes, and cook until they pop open.

Recipes - Provided by Charleston Oyster Company

Stuffed Oysters:

Ingredients:

• 24 shucked oysters, separated and placed back into the half shell

• 2 tsp olive oil

• 1 large clove garlic, minced

• 1/3 cup finely diced onion

• 4 cups fresh washed spinach

• 4 slices bacon, cooked and crumbled

• 1/2 block cream cheese

• Juice of half a lemon

• Parmesan cheese

Instructions

• Sauté garlic and onion in olive oil

until fragrant.

• Add spinach and lemon juice; cook until wilted.

• Stir in cream cheese until melted.

• Spoon mixture onto each oyster, top with bacon and Parmesan.

• Broil until Parmesan melts and edges bubble.