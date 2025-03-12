Side hustles on the rise

On Daniel Island, the 9-to-5 clock-out doesn’t always signal the end of the workday.

In kitchens, garages, and home offices, locals are launching side hustles – from custom baked goods to fitness coaching – turning after-hours passion into profit.

For some, it’s a creative outlet. For others, it’s a financial lifeline.

Side hustles, once considered optional extras, have become essential for many Americans. SurveyMonkey’s 2025 U.S. side-hustle statistics show that 72% of workers either have one or are considering starting one.

While passion projects drive some, others are responding to stagnant wages, inflation, and the unpredictability of the job market.

“I wish I could just focus on my main job, but it doesn’t pay enough to cover everything,” said Daniel Island resident Marisa Gomez, who supplements her income with weekend tutoring. “It’s not much of a choice at this point; it’s a necessity.”

Locally, the most popular side hustles mirror national trends: selling handmade goods online, tutoring, social media content creation, consulting, real estate photography, and small-scale fitness coaching.

Platforms like Etsy, Substack, and Patreon have become digital marketplaces where locals can turn hobbies into legitimate microenterprises.

“I started making candles just for fun,” said Katie Ross, who works full-time in IT. “But with the cost of living going up, it quickly became more than a hobby; it’s helping pay bills.”

Bankrate reports that the average side-hustle income is $885 a month, though Millennials and Gen Z can earn over $1,000 monthly. For many, that extra cash isn’t just a bonus; it’s survival.

While the extra work brings opportunity, it also brings challenges. Sidehustles.com reports that 67% of side hustlers experience burnout, with more than half saying the stress is only worth it if they earn at least $500 a week.

“Balancing a full-time job, family, and my Etsy shop is exhausting,” said Savannah Meyers, a server on Clements Ferry. “But if I didn’t do it, we wouldn’t make ends meet some months.”

The side-hustle boom, SurveyMonkey reports, reflects a deeper evolution in the way Americans work today. Many workers feel limited growth at their primary job – 43% report few or no advancement opportunities – and are using side gigs to gain skills, income, and autonomy. The rise of polyworking – juggling multiple jobs – signals a new kind of career strategy: one that combines survival with personal ambition.

For Daniel Island residents, the benefits go beyond money. Side hustles can offer creative fulfillment, flexible scheduling, and, in some cases, the chance to turn a passion into a full-time business. But it also reveals a stark reality: for many, the modern side hustle isn’t a luxury; it’s a necessary response to today’s economic pressures.