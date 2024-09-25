Sidewalk opens to walkers, bikers on new Beresford Creek Bridge

Walkers and bicyclists can now cross over the new Beresford Creek Bridge, as the multi-use path is open to the public.

Construction crews completed the installation of guard railings and removed the barrier gates that had blocked access to the sidewalk when the bridge officially opened to traffic in June.

City officials were waiting on the delivery of the railings, which were on backorder.

The opening of the multi-use path likely completes the construction of the $2.8 million replacement bridge that allows drivers to travel between Daniel Island Drive and St. Thomas Island Drive and allows a back way access to Clements Ferry Road.