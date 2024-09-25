Home / News / Sidewalk opens to walkers, bikers on new Beresford Creek Bridge

Sidewalk opens to walkers, bikers on new Beresford Creek Bridge

Wed, 09/25/2024 - 9:53am admin
By: 
Patrick Villegas, Patrick@thedanielislandnews.com

Walkers and bicyclists can now cross over the new Beresford Creek Bridge, as the multi-use path is open to the public.

Construction crews completed the installation of guard railings and removed the barrier gates that had blocked access to the sidewalk when the bridge officially opened to traffic in June.

City officials were waiting on the delivery of the railings, which were on backorder.

The opening of the multi-use path likely completes the construction of the $2.8 million replacement bridge that allows drivers to travel between Daniel Island Drive and St. Thomas Island Drive and allows a back way access to Clements Ferry Road.

Daniel Island Publishing

225 Seven Farms Drive
Unit 108
Daniel Island, SC 29492 

Office Number: 843-856-1999
Fax Number: 843-856-8555

 

Breaking News Alerts

To sign up for breaking news email alerts, Click on the email address below and put "email alerts" in the subject line: sdetar@thedanielislandnews.com

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here