A sign of spring!

The butterfly has landed!

Once again, Providence Church’s big monarch butterfly signals the coming of spring, standing at the corner of Daniel Island Drive and Seven Farms Drive. Originally installed during the 2020 pandemic, the butterfly invites everyone to stop each spring and take a picture at this community photo booth, posing as the butterfly’s thorax.

“The butterfly represents the rebirth and hope of spring,” Providence Pastor Dan Freemyer said. “We invite you to take the opportunity to pause and feel the hope offered at this spot on the island.”