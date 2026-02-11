Silver Pen writing competition opens for high school seniors

The Silver Pen Competition, sponsored by the Wellmore of Daniel Island retirement community, returns this fall, awarding up to $3,750 in cash awards for three high school student seniors to help support their future educational and career goals.

This year's essay topic?

“Is artificial intelligence improving education or making students too dependent on technology?”

Students are invited to submit a 1,000-word essay, and a panel of Wellmore of Daniel Island members will review the submissions and select the competition winners.

The goal of the Silver Pen competition has been to connect generations through the power of storytelling. Since 2012, the Silver Pen Competition has awarded more than $506,000 in awards to high school seniors, helping students pursue their goals while fostering meaningful connections between generations.

Essays are due Jan. 31, 2027, and winners will be announced in spring 2027.

High school seniors are encouraged to submit their essays early. For complete contest rules, eligibility requirements, and submission information, visit silverpen-slc.com.