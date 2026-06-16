From Sinatra to Sweet Caroline, Charleston musician turns songs into smiles

Residents of Revela at Daniel Island assisted living community enjoyed sunshine on a cloudy day as they sang and swayed to popular music from the ’50s, ’60s, and ’70s on a rainy afternoon in May.

Rob Lamp and his high-energy 45 RPM act lifted spirits with an upbeat mix of vocals, keyboards, and percussion instruments. Lamp’s performance blends music trivia, costumes and audience participation to tap into the timeless power of music. He said his shows bring joy, connection and even healing moments to seniors.

“You play the songs they recognize – “What a Wonderful World” by Louis Armstrong, “Fly Me to the Moon” by Frank Sinatra, “My Girl” by The Temptations, any Beatles song – and you just see them perk up. They look up with a big smile,” Lamp said.

“Some people haven’t talked for weeks and are singing every word of a song. I’ll see other people struggling emotionally who will hear a song that reminds them of a family member or past spouse and ask, ‘How did you know that was our song?’”

Lamp and his wife of 46 years moved to Mount Pleasant from Orlando, Florida in March of 2025 to be closer to their children and grandchildren. In just over a year, he has performed more than 200 shows at retirement homes in the Charleston area, including his monthly gigs at Revela and Daniel Pointe on Daniel Island.

As a life-long musician and a two-time cancer survivor, Lamp, who turned 70 in April, said he can relate to his audience and likes to use his talents to spark happy memories and brighten their day.

“We all struggle and we all need someone to lean on. I’m leveraging my past experience to entertain and engage and encourage these folks who really could use it,” he said. “I love music, and I know how much it means to these seniors.”

Lamp’s production, titled 45 RPM, pays homage to the small vinyl records that held hit singles of yesteryear. He often invites singers from popular local bands to join him for duo performances.

At his May show at Revela, Emily Hamberlin from Groove Kitty joined Lamp on vocals and passed out tambourines to engage residents in the music. “I love performing in senior communities; it’s so fulfilling, and the people have a blast,” Hamberlin said.

Lamp said the most popular songs include the classic singalong, “You Are My Sunshine,” along with “Margaritaville” by Jimmy Buffett, and “Sweet Caroline,” by Neil Diamond.

“They like to sing and get up and dance if they’re able and some will dance in their chair,” he said. “What’s great is the staff in these places will get residents up dancing or hold their hands to sway in their chair, which is really sweet.”

Kim Brazill, lifestyle director of Revela, said the residents enjoy having Lamp perform each month and during special events. “They love him and the happiness and positive energy he brings. He’s big on crowd participation and they really like all his songs. He brings the right music at the right time.”

When he’s not performing, Lamp writes and records original music. His uplifting song, “Every Day’s a Gift,” is streaming on all major platforms, and he is working on a new album called, “Home Stretch.”

“I’m officially in that fourth quarter of life and I see every day what it could look like,” Lamp said. “I talk from my perspective of being a cancer survivor and how much I appreciate that every day is a gift. It’s just a question of what you are going to do with the gift of today to make the most of it.”