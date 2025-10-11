Single session COCO tickets now on sale

The Credit One Charleston Open, North America’s premier women’s-only tennis tournament, returns for its 54th year in 2026 from March 28 to April 5. As the kickoff to the WTA Tour’s clay-court season, the event takes place annually at Credit One Stadium and has been recognized as the WTA 500 Tournament of the Year in 2022, 2023 and 2024.

Tickets for the 2026 tournament are now on sale to the general public, giving fans the opportunity to reserve their seats for an event that will feature more than 100 of the world’s top players and debut an exciting new lineup of fan experiences, food and beverage offerings.

For more than 25 years, Charleston has been home to the Credit One Charleston Open. The 2026 tournament already features two top 10 players in its draw, Americans and former Charleston champions Jessica Pegula and Madison Keys. Additional player commitments will be announced in the coming weeks.

In April, Credit One Bank extended its title partnership of the Credit One Charleston Open through 2031 and announced the tournament will offer equal prize money beginning in 2026, a historic milestone for the event. This move reflects the bank's belief that women athletes deserve equal investment and opportunity, and further cements Charleston’s role as a leader on the Hologic WTA Tour. With this announcement, the Credit One Charleston Open became the first standalone WTA 500 tournament to voluntarily increase prize money to match comparable ATP 500 events.

New for 2026, the tournament will host an onsite shopping market, featuring six local vendors offering handcrafted and bespoke goods. Guests can also enjoy a new restaurant space, available with daily seatings, providing a relaxed and leisurely dining experience.

The 2026 tournament will introduce new theme nights, including Ladies Night, Educators Night, Military & First Responders Night, Women/Girls in Sports Night, and Date Night, each featuring specialized programming, activations and ticketing incentives.

The popular MUSC Family Weekend will take place during opening weekend, March 28–29, featuring two full days of family-friendly activities, including fairy hair, face painting, live music and more. Family Weekend tickets start at $10 for adults, while children 16 and under are free.