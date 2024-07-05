Six townhomes planned on Sportsman Island

This week, several developments are before the various City of Charleston boards and committees. Below are those items, as well as results, if any, from the prior week’s items specific to Daniel Island and the Cainhoy area. More detailed agendas and results can be found at charleston-sc.gov/agendacenter.

UPCOMING: CITY OF CHARLESTON TECHNICAL REVIEW COMMITTEE

May 9: Sportsman Island Dr. Townhomes - Proposed subdivision of parent parcel and construction of six townhomes on .58 acres at 123 Sportsman Island Dr. TMS: B2710002064. Owner: Benjamin Stein. Applicant: Barrier Island SC, LLC. Contact: Andrew Bajoczky, andy@barrierislandeng.com

RESULTS: CITY OF CHARLESTON TECHNICAL REVIEW COMMITTEE

May 2: Cainhoy Del Webb Phase 2 – Preliminary plat for a residential subdivision including 223 units in Cainhoy. TMS: B2620000028. Owner: Pulte Home Company. Applicant: Thomas & Hutton Engineering. Contact: Steven Roach, roach.s@tandh.com . Results: Open pending delivery of stormwater comments.

All meetings are open for public comment except the City of Charleston Technical Review Committee meetings.