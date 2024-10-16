Skip the layovers

Love traveling but hate the hassle of swapping airports during your trip?

With 48 domestic flights departing from Charleston International Airport and 43 nonstop destinations leaving the Holy City, there are plenty of ways to cure your travel bug.

As of August 2024, CHS has already seen over two million passengers departing on flights from its 13 airlines. In the last year, the airport expanded its services by welcoming Air Canada, the first airline to offer daily international flights from South Carolina, and added new nonstop routes to major destinations, including Los Angeles and Detroit.

“The Charleston area continues to be a top destination for leisure and business travelers, Elliot Summey, the airport’s CEO said in a recent release. “Our efforts to recruit new airlines with more direct flights to more cities allow locals to visit other cities and, more importantly, new visitors to our region.”

As the fall season kicks in and the holidays draw near, CHS is already gearing up for its annual surge in travel demand. Thanks to the airport’s wide range of nonstop flights, including top carriers like Breeze Airways, Southwest Airlines, and Spirit Airlines, locals can look forward to skipping layovers and long waits.

Current nonstop destinations (iFlyCHS.com)

● Toronto, ON – Air Canada

● Seattle, WA – Alaska Airlines

● Cincinnati, OH – Allegiant, Breeze Airways

● Charlotte, NC – American Airlines

● Chicago, IL – American, Southwest, United

● Dallas, TX – American, Southwest

● Philadelphia, PA – American, Frontier

● Miami, FL – American Airlines

● Washington, D.C. – American (DCA), United (IAD)

● New Haven, CT – Avelo Air

● Akron/Canton, OH – Breeze Airways

● Columbus, OH – Breeze Airways

● Fort Myers, FL – Breeze Airways

● Hartford, CT – Breeze Airways

● Long Island, NY – Breeze Airways

● Los Angeles, CA – Breeze Airways

● Louisville, KY – Breeze Airways

● Manchester, NH – Breeze Airways

● Newburgh, NY – Breeze Airways

● New Orleans, LA – Breeze Airways

● Norfolk, VA – Breeze Airways

● Orlando, FL – Breeze Airways

● Pittsburgh, PA – Breeze Airways

● Portland, ME – Breeze Airways

● Providence, RI – Breeze Airways

● Richmond, VA – Breeze Airways

● Syracuse, NY – Breeze Airways

● Tampa, FL – Breeze Airways

● White Plains, NY – Breeze Airways, JetBlue

● West Palm Beach, FL – Breeze Airways

● Atlanta, GA – Delta Airlines

● Boston, MA – Delta, JetBlue, Spirit

● Detroit, MI – Delta, Spirit

● New York, NY – Delta (JFK, LGA), JetBlue (JFK), Spirit (LGA)

● Minneapolis, MN – Delta, Sun Country

● Fort Lauderdale, FL – JetBlue, Spirit

● Baltimore, MD – Southwest Airlines

● Denver, CO – Southwest, United

● Houston, TX – Southwest (HOU), United (IAH)

● Nashville, TN – Southwest Airlines

● St. Louis, MO – Southwest Airlines

● Las Vegas, NV – Spirit Airlines

● Newark, NJ – Spirit, United

Please contact your airline as nonstop flights are subject to change.