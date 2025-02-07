Slather, Swim, Repeat.

On any given weekend in the summer, you’ll find sunbathers sprawled across local beaches, kids splashing in pools, and dog walkers soaking up the rays on the Daniel Island or Clements Ferry trails.

But behind every golden tan is a reality that too often gets ignored: skin cancer is the most common cancer in the United States, per the Centers for Disease Control, and it’s largely preventable.

In fact, one in five Americans will develop skin cancer in their lifetime, according to the American Academy of Dermatology. And as summer heat intensifies and UV indexes spike, dermatologists say now is the time to get serious about sun protection.

“Regular, unprotected sun exposure is very damaging to the skin,” said Dr. Rachel Hill, a dermatologist at Daniel Island Dermatology. “Ultraviolet radiation is a proven carcinogen, and skin cancer is a major public health concern. There are 9,000 deaths from melanoma, the deadliest form of skin cancer, every year in the U.S. alone.”

Sunscreen: Your Daily Armor

While avoiding the sun entirely may not be realistic, using sunscreen correctly is one of the best ways to protect your skin. But not all sunscreens are created equal.

“We recommend a broad-spectrum sunscreen – which will protect against both (ultraviolet A) and (ultraviolet B) radiation – of at least 30 SPF (Sun Protection Factor) for everyday use,” Hill said. “If you will be participating in water activities or sports, look for one that is water resistant. You still need to reapply every two hours or after swimming.”





Hill also recommends tinted sunscreens with iron oxides. “They are especially helpful to prevent dark spots because they protect against visible light in addition to ultraviolet radiation, and they don’t leave a white residue.”

As for what kind of sunscreen is best?

“The best sunscreen for you is the one that you will apply every day,” she said.

Daniel Island mom of two Melanie Hart agrees.

“My kids know the drill: sunscreen before swim goggles,” she said. “We use Blue Lizard (sunscreen) for their sensitive skin, and I always keep a stick version in my bag for reapplying on their faces.”

Decoding The Ingredients

Sunscreens typically fall into two categories: physical (mineral) and chemical. Each has its place.

“Physical blockers, also known as mineral sunscreens, contain zinc oxide, titanium dioxide, or both,” Hill explained. “They form a protective layer on the skin that both deflects and absorbs the sun’s rays. These are ideal for young children or those with sensitive skin.”

Chemical sunscreens, on the other hand, absorb ultraviolet rays and can offer broad protection with a lightweight feel. While there remains stigma and debate over chemical sunscreen ingredients, Hill is clear on the science.

“There is no scientific evidence that sunscreen causes skin cancer,” she said. “We know that ultraviolet radiation from the sun causes skin cancer. Sunscreen, along with other sun-protective measures, helps to prevent skin cancer.”

For those wary of American sunscreen formulations, she noted that other countries may offer more modern options.

“In some European and Asian countries, sunscreens contain newer chemical filters, some of which may be more effective than those available in the U.S. One such ingredient is bemotrizinol, which has been used overseas for over 20 years and is currently under FDA review.”

Sun Safety Starts With Daily Habits

Beyond the bottle, sun protection includes lifestyle habits that can dramatically reduce your risk of skin cancer.

“In addition to applying sunscreen on exposed skin, we recommend wearing a hat, sunglasses, and sun-protective clothing, and seeking shade, especially during midday hours,” Hill said. “Long-sleeved bathing suits or rash guards are a great way to protect the skin and reduce how much sunscreen you need to apply.”

Charleston’s subtropical climate makes these precautions even more critical.

“Between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m., the sun is strongest here,” Hill said, “so take that into account when planning your outdoor activities.”

Clements Ferry resident Terry Wright, an avid boater, said he learned the hard way.

“I had a mole removed from my shoulder last year that turned out to be precancerous,” he said. “Now I don’t go out without a hat and a long-sleeve shirt, and I’m reapplying sunscreen constantly. It seriously scared me.”

Even the most diligent sunscreen users often miss easy-to-miss spots: areas of the body that are just as vulnerable to sun damage but often forgotten in the daily SPF routine.

“In addition to the ears, scalp, and tops of feet, there are a few other commonly overlooked areas,” Hill said. “The lips are one. Applying a lip balm with an SPF of 30-plus and reapplying after eating and drinking is important. Don’t forget the back of the neck, backs of hands, and around the eyes – use UV-protective sunglasses or mineral-based sunscreen there.”

And if you’re swimming or bald-headed?

“Don’t forget to apply sunscreen to part lines or exposed scalp,” she said.

Skin Checks And What To Detect

Knowing what to look for can be life-saving. Hill recommends remembering the ABCDEs of melanoma:

Asymmetry

Borders that are irregular

Color that is varied or changing

Diameter larger than 6 millimeters

Evolving over time

“Symptoms such as itching, bleeding, or pain also warrant a dermatologist visit,” she said.

Annual skin checks are essential, especially for adults.

“Start getting skin checks between age 20 and 25 annually if you have a lot of moles. In general, every one to two years starting in your 30s if you don’t have risk factors,” Hill said. “If you have a personal or family history of skin cancer, you should get checked more often.”

That attention to detail matters for all ages, but protecting children in the sun is especially important, since their skin can be more sensitive and early sun damage can have lifelong effects.

“Apply sunscreen generously and often, 15 minutes before sun exposure,” Hill said. “Avoid peak hours between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m., wear wide-brimmed hats and sunglasses, and choose lightweight, long-sleeved clothing. Use broad-spectrum, mineral-based sunscreen with SPF 30 or higher, even during the school year.”

She advises parents to involve kids in their sun care routine. “Explain why you’re doing it. Say, ‘Sunburn hurts your skin now and hurts you later.’ Kids understand more than we think.”

Your Skin Called, It Wants SPF

Summer in the Lowcountry mimics a tropical vacation, but it doesn’t have to come at the cost of your skin.

“Sun protection is something we should be practicing year-round, not just at the beach,” Hill reminded. “Taking a few minutes to apply sunscreen, wear the right clothing, and stay in the shade can make all the difference in your future health.”

The next time you reach for your sunglasses and head outside, grab your sunscreen too. Your future self will thank you.