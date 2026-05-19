Small actions add up

“I may only be a junior in high school, but I’ve realized you don’t have to wait until you’re older to create change.”

Kallyn Long says it simply, like it’s obvious. But spend even a few minutes with the Bishop England High School student, and it becomes clear – she’s not talking about someday. She’s already doing it.

This spring, the American Heart Association named Long the 2026 Charleston Teen of Impact, an honor awarded to students leading the charge in heart health advocacy, education, and fundraising. Across the Lowcountry, nominees helped raise more than $160,000 to support lifesaving research and outreach, but for Long, the campaign was never just about numbers.

“Teen of Impact empowers teens to create change in their communities,” Long said. “For me, it became so much more than fundraising. It became about community, kindness, leadership, and helping people feel supported and cared for.”

Her “why” runs deep.

When her mother was 24 weeks pregnant, a sudden pulmonary embolism led doctors to uncover a genetic clotting disorder, a discovery that ultimately saved her grandfather’s life after doctors realized he was on the verge of a massive heart attack. Years later, he would survive again, this time thanks to technology that alerted emergency responders after he collapsed at home.

“Experiences like those change you forever,” she said. “They make you realize how important heart health awareness, CPR education, prevention, and advocacy truly are.”

That urgency shaped everything about her campaign.

At Bishop England High School, Long turned hallways into spaces of action – organizing a CPR training on campus, rallying classmates for fundraising efforts, and leading initiatives that brought both awareness and tangible skills into her community.

“My biggest goal was honestly just to help people and hopefully save lives through awareness and education,” she said. “One of the most meaningful parts of this experience was seeing how supportive my school has been. Bishop England truly feels like a family.”

Beyond school, her efforts stretched across Charleston, from Easter egg hunts on Daniel Island to community fundraisers, all driven by a simple but powerful idea: small actions add up.

“What meant the most to me was watching the community come together,” she said. “It reminded me how powerful kindness and teamwork really are.”

That belief in kindness isn’t new for Long; it’s the thread that ties together everything she’s done.

Many know her as Miss South Carolina High School America. Others know her as the author of the children’s book “Cordelia and Me,” or as the teen who organizes mock pageants for deaf and hard-of-hearing children, giving participants a chance to step into the spotlight with confidence.

Behind all of it is a moment that reshaped her life.

In middle school, Long lost hearing in one ear due to a rare condition called enlarged vestibular aqueduct syndrome. A year later, she received a cochlear implant, and with it, a new perspective.

“I learned what it feels like to struggle silently and fight for accommodations and understanding,” she said. “I had to apply multiple times before finally receiving SAT/ACT accommodations, and when I finally got them, my score improved dramatically.”

That experience didn’t just challenge her. It clarified her purpose.

“The more I shared my story, the more people connected with it,” she said. “I realized that vulnerability can help people feel less alone, and advocacy can create real change.”

It’s a realization that’s already taken her far beyond Charleston. Recently, Long traveled to Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., meeting with lawmakers to advocate for better accessibility for deaf and hard-of-hearing students – work she hopes to continue into the future.

“One day I would love to study political science, history, and law because I want to continue advocating for people and helping create policies that improve lives,” she said.

But ask her what “impact” really means, and her answer doesn’t start with legislation or titles.

“To me, impact means using whatever gifts, experiences, or opportunities you’ve been given to help someone else,” she said. “Sometimes the smallest acts of kindness can completely change someone’s day.”