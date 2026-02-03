Small business workshop focused on winning government contracts

Berkeley County Economic Development will host a workshop to help small businesses become certified to compete for government contracts. The workshop, Government Contracting 101, will be held Thursday, March 12, from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. at the Berkeley County Administration Building, 1003 Highway 52 in Moncks Corner.

“Small businesses are the heartbeat of our community, bringing people together and creating opportunities for our neighbors, families, and friends. We are excited about this new initiative to support small business owners and help them thrive in Berkeley County,” said John O. Williams, Berkeley County economic development director

Small business owners interested in working with the federal government, military, the state of South Carolina, and other government entities throughout the state are encouraged to attend this FREE workshop. Register online.

Representatives from the U.S. Small Business Administration and the following organizations will be on site:

- Increasing H.O.P.E. Financial Training Center and Women’s Business Center

- Veterans Business Outreach Center

- APEX Accelerators

- South Carolina Small Business Development Center

- SC Commission for Community Advancement and Engagement

Business owners can use the SBA’s Size Standards Tool to check if they qualify as a “small business.”

For questions about the workshop, contact Berkeley County Small Business Manager Diamond Curry at Diamond.Curry@berkeleycountysc.gov.

Provided by Berkeley County.