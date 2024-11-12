Smart holiday travel tips

As the holiday season kicks into high gear, millions of Americans prepare for increased travel, whether by road or air.

With crowded highways and busy airports, advanced planning is crucial to ensure a safe and stress-free travel experience.

According to the South Carolina Department of Public Safety, Thanksgiving week saw 1,356 collisions and 11 traffic-related deaths statewide.

“All too often during the holiday season, our troopers and officers see devastating traffic collisions that could have been prevented,” said state public safety director Robert G. Woods IV. “We encourage everyone on the road to plan ahead for heavy traffic and drive defensively, so you can make it to the holiday table.”

To address these risks, South Carolina Highway Patrol is deploying troopers every 10 miles on major interstates such as I-26, I-95, and I-20 during peak travel days.

Colonel Christopher Williamson, SC Highway Patrol commander, emphasized that their primary focus is on preventing dangerous driving behaviors like speeding and impaired driving.

“By focusing on violations, we will do all we can to ensure that everyone gets to where they are going safely,” he said.

Safe holiday driving Tips

With the December holidays approaching, road safety remains a top priority:

● Buckle up. Always wear a seatbelt and ensure that all passengers do the same.

● Plan. Map your route, check the weather, and plan for fuel stops. If icy or snowy roads are expected, consider delaying your trip.

● Stay focused. Avoid distractions by setting up your GPS and audio before driving. Apps that silence notifications can also help.

● Pack an emergency kit. Include essentials like a flashlight, blankets, water, and a first-aid kit.

● Take breaks. Long drives can be taxing. Stretch your legs every couple of hours to prevent fatigue.

Navigating the Charleston Airport

For those flying out of Charleston International Airport, officials are preparing for another record-breaking holiday season and shared holiday travel tips for a smooth experience before a flight.

● Arrive early. Get to the airport at least two hours before your flight to allow time for parking, check-in, security, and the ongoing construction of the airport’s new parking garage.

● Plan for parking. Parking lots fill up quickly. Use remote lots with complimentary 24-hour shuttle service to the terminal.

● Use curbside check-in. Domestic travelers flying with major airlines like Delta, American, or Southwest can use the “CHS Check ‘N Go” service for a quicker check-in process.

● Check flight status. Use airline websites or the airport’s site to stay updated on delays or changes.

● Pack smart. Review TSA guidelines for carry-on items to speed up the security process.

Stephen McMahon, an airport official, urges passengers to “pack your patience,” especially when connecting through larger hubs like Charlotte or Atlanta.

“Our focus is to make sure you have first-class security with southern hospitality,” he said. “We want to make sure you have the best experience as you depart for holiday travels.”