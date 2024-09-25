Smart, safe, sound

“I am well aware the Cainhoy Peninsula is why it says Mayor in front of my name,” William Cogswell told the crowd at the Daniel Island Community Speaker’s Series on Sept. 17.

The Charleston mayor, who won 62.65% of the Daniel Island and Cainhoy vote last November, thanked the Daniel Island Club audience and offered a candid reflection on his first 10 months in office.

Staying true to his campaign principles, Cogswell’s guiding mantra is “Smart, Safe, and Sound.”

SMART Growth

Cogswell emphasized the rapid growth Charleston is experiencing, particularly on the Cainhoy Peninsula. Cainhoy and Daniel Island, which together account for 10.1% of Charleston’s population, are growing faster than ever, the mayor said.

“If you want to know where the growth areas are, it’s Daniel Island and Johns Island,” he said. “We need to be very proactive about making sure we have the infrastructure in place to support that growth so that the livability and what we know and love about this place isn’t compromised.”

One of his key initiatives is the redevelopment of Union Pier. Cogswell said the 65-acre waterfront site has the potential to be “one of the most significant redevelopments on the East Coast in the next three to five years.”

The city envisions a 20-acre park system on the waterfront, part of a Tax Increment Financing District that would fund public improvements such as parks, streets, and sidewalks.

SAFE Communities

Public safety remains a priority for Cogswell, who addressed the need for new public safety infrastructure on the Cainhoy Peninsula.

“Clements Ferry Road is a major growth corridor, so we need to think ahead and secure property for police stations, fire stations, and EMT services,” he said.

Cogswell said that the city has funding in place and is actively working on packages to purchase land for a new fire station to meet the needs of Clements Ferry’s growing area.

He also discussed his plans for addressing homelessness, announcing a “rapid shelter” program that would offer wraparound services, including mental health and addiction support, to unhoused individuals. With plans to present the program to tri-county mayors Oct. 1, the program’s goal is to provide people with the help they need without criminalizing homelessness.

“This isn’t going to solve all the problems… but it’s going to make a big dent in it,” he said.

SOUND Governance

Since taking office, the mayor has condensed the city’s organizational structure to help improve communication and efficiency. Initially, 25 employees reported directly to him. Now, only six report directly to him, with all 26 city departments operating together.

“I believe the government’s job is customer service, first and foremost,” Cogswell said. “We’re here to help you make your lives better when you have an issue, no matter how big or small.”

Looking ahead, Cogswell stressed the importance of collaboration with neighboring counties and with the General Assembly in Columbia. where much of the federal funding flows.

With teamwork, he pledged to push forward on housing, infrastructure, and public safety issues while being pragmatic and adaptable. “We’re not going to let perfection be the enemy of the good.”