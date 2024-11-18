Smoke your Thanksgiving Turkey for a tasty twist on tradition

Make room in the oven this Thanksgiving with a spatchcock smoked turkey recipe that stays moist and tender. By relying on the smoker rather than a traditional baked bird, you can keep the oven freed up for savory sides and delectable desserts.

Spatchcock Smoked Turkey

Recipe courtesy of “Cookin’ Savvy”

Servings: 8-10

1 stick melted butter

2 tablespoons garlic powder

2 tablespoons onion powder

2 tablespoons thyme

2 tablespoons lemon powder

1 turkey (10 pounds)

Heat smoker to 225 F.

Mix melted butter, garlic powder, onion powder, thyme and lemon powder. Rub entire turkey front and back with butter mixture.

Smoke turkey until it reaches internal temperature of 150 F. While turkey finishes smoking, heat grill to at least 450 F.

Sear turkey on grill until internal temperature reaches 165 F, about 10-15 minutes. Flip turkey breast side down 30 seconds to crisp skin. Use pizza peel to remove from grill.