Home / News / Smoke your Thanksgiving Turkey for a tasty twist on tradition

Smoke your Thanksgiving Turkey for a tasty twist on tradition

Mon, 11/18/2024 - 6:59am admin
By: 
Provided by Family Features
Make room in the oven this Thanksgiving with a spatchcock smoked turkey recipe that stays moist and tender. By relying on the smoker rather than a traditional baked bird, you can keep the oven freed up for savory sides and delectable desserts.
 
Visit Culinary.net https://culinary.net/ to find more Thanksgiving recipes.
 
Spatchcock Smoked Turkey
Recipe courtesy of “Cookin’ Savvy”
Servings: 8-10
 
1 stick melted butter
2 tablespoons garlic powder
2 tablespoons onion powder
2 tablespoons thyme
2 tablespoons lemon powder
1 turkey (10 pounds)
 
Heat smoker to 225 F.
Mix melted butter, garlic powder, onion powder, thyme and lemon powder. Rub entire turkey front and back with butter mixture.
Smoke turkey until it reaches internal temperature of 150 F. While turkey finishes smoking, heat grill to at least 450 F.
Sear turkey on grill until internal temperature reaches 165 F, about 10-15 minutes. Flip turkey breast side down 30 seconds to crisp skin. Use pizza peel to remove from grill.
 

Daniel Island Publishing

225 Seven Farms Drive
Unit 108
Daniel Island, SC 29492 

Office Number: 843-856-1999
Fax Number: 843-856-8555

 

Breaking News Alerts

To sign up for breaking news email alerts, Click on the email address below and put "email alerts" in the subject line: sdetar@thedanielislandnews.com

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here