Smythe Lake fish kill: There's more beneath the surface

The large fish kill at Smythe Lake last week was both visually shocking and physically confusing to many readers, including this writer.

This lake is special to our family and many other Daniel Island residents. Jenny and I walk around it almost every night after dinner; we’ve caught some beautiful fish there, and our daughter Caroline even won a Danziger Cup Kids Fishing Tournament there, earning herself and her delighted dad a free fishing trip with Captain Greg Peralta. I was in disbelief when I saw the photos.

How could so many fish die so fast? Surely this was due to an accident or negligence. It seemed too severe to be natural, and I was convinced some man-made toxin or fertilizer was probably responsible. Well, not so fast.

The late Mark Haines, host of CNBC’s “Squawk on the Street,” liked to say that “it ain’t what you don’t know that gets you into trouble. It’s what you’re sure you know that just ain’tso.”

Experts trained to understand aquatic events like these say low oxygen killed the fish. I am an engineer by degree, not a biologist, and the idea that excessive rain would lead to oxygen starvation seems counterintuitive. More oxygen dissolves into cold water than warm water, and rain is “cold” water. Like an aerating fountain, rain also introduces oxygen into a body of water. Surely those two positive effects should produce a positive oxygen outcome. But that “just ain’t so.”

Researching the fish kill has been humbling. I had no idea how much I didn't know about the lakes and ponds around our island.

Ponds and lakes like Smythe Lake are stratified, or layered, especially during summer. These layers change with the seasons, but we’ll focus on the warm-water conditions that present the greatest oxygen challenges for fish and contributed to this latest calamity.

The Daniel Island Property Owners' Association recently released an explanation from Clemson University Cooperative Extension. We'll start there.

Smythe Lake currently has three layers. The top, called the epilimnion, contains warm water where sunlight supports photosynthesis, most of the oxygen is found, and most fish and other life are sustained during summer. Below it, the metalimnion, is where temperatures drop rapidly with depth, creating a boundary that limits mixing. The hypolimnion, the deepest layer, is cold, dark, stagnant, and largely devoid of photosynthesis and oxygen.

But wait – didn't we say cold water can hold more oxygen? Sadly, like a great receiver with no quarterback, being able to receive something that isn't there still results in no oxygen (and no touchdowns).

Now, back to the upper layer.

Summer heat strains life near the surface. Warm water holds less oxygen, while cold-blooded fish become more active and need more oxygen as temperatures rise. Most of us have occasionally seen fish “gulping air” during hotter months. Add cloudy weather, which limits photosynthesis, and fish can be living on the brink.

Under these conditions, heavy rainfall can be catastrophic.

Cold rainwater is denser than the warm surface water. It sinks, displacing oxygen-starved water from the bottom upward and diluting an already oxygen-poor environment. While more oxygen enters the lake, it gets mixed into a much larger volume of water, making it less adequate than before. Fish that were just getting by can no longer survive.

I find all of this fascinating, but what can and should be done going forward?

First, as requested by the DIPOA, let professionals handle the water, dead fish, and cleanup. Given the carnage, I have been impressed with their initial response. And please don't put anything into our lakes to “help” the fish, plants, or oxygen levels. We humans have a long history of unintended consequences when trying to do good things for the environment.

There are plenty of resources explaining how to make future events less likely or less severe. The U.S. Geological Survey Water Science School offers helpful information about dissolved oxygen. Another resource is Aquatic Environmental Services at lakework.com, a company with which this writer has no affiliation. Its blog post, “When it Gets Warmer, Your Pond Layers Up!” illustrates seasonal pond stratification and ways to address dissolved oxygen.

Optimizing oxygen levels is a challenge and a big, expensive business. Lakes need adequate aeration, sometimes man-made, from both the surface and bottom. Aquatic vegetation must also be controlled and properly disposed of when treated, since bacteria consuming dead plant matter deplete oxygen and can make a bad situation worse.

Even bagging grass clippings and leaves after ground maintenance matters. Algae, salinity, and temperature are significant factors, though perhaps less controllable. Fertilizer and other chemical runoff must also be considered.