So much cheer, so little time

The Lowcountry is lighting up for the holidays!

From parades to tree lightings and Santa sightings, there’s no shortage of festive fun. Here’s your guide to all the local magic happening this season.

Daniel Island

Holiday Movie Night at Smythe Park

When: Thurs., Dec. 4, 4:30-7:45 p.m.; movie begins at 6 p.m.

Where: Smythe Park

What: Watch “The Santa Clause” under the stars with a reindeer station, crafts, face painting, and local food vendors. Presented by Daniel Island School PTA and the Daniel Island Community Fund.

Tickets: Free.

Annual Tree Lighting Ceremony

When: MOVED TO TUES, DEC. 9, 5-7 p.m., WITH THE TREE LIGHTING TAKING PLACE AT 6 p.m.

Where: Credit One Stadium

What: Enjoy live music from Shane Griffin Entertainment, a magical snowfall, Santa and Mrs. Claus visits, cookie decorating, face painting, caricature art, fairy hair, and festive treats. Fresh Christmas trees available from the Delancey Street Foundation.

Tickets: Free.

18th Annual Holiday Classic

When: Fri-Sun, Dec. 5-7, 5 p.m. - EVENT DELAYED DUE TO WEATHER, DETAILS TBD

Where: LTP Daniel Island

What: Tennis and pickleball doubles tournament benefiting MUSC Shawn Jenkins Children’s Hospital. Includes a Friday night player dinner, awards, and a toy drive (bring a new, unwrapped gift from the MUSC Child Life Wish List).

Tickets: Register online at tinyurl.com/bdz264wv.

Santa Paws at Michael’s Barkery

When: Sat, Dec. 6, 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

Where: Michael’s Barkery Pet Spa & Boutique

What: Pet photos with Santa Paws, a free digital image, optional $20 photo ornament, and goat’s milk and cookies for dogs.

Tickets: RSVP at michaelsbarkery.com/event-details-1/santa-paws-2/form.



Overture Christmas Festival

When: Sat, Dec. 6, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

Where: Overture Daniel Island

What: Celebrate with artisan and craft vendors, plus a special visit from Santa and his elves to help kids write letters and spread cheer.

Tickets: Free; open to all ages.

Whobilation Festival & Movie Night

When: Sun, Dec. 7; Festival 2-5 p.m., movie 5-7 p.m.

Where: New Realm Brewery

What: A Whoville-themed celebration featuring meet-and-greets with the Grinch and Cindy Lou Who, sweet treats, cocoa, themed bites, kids' crafts, holiday music, costume prizes, and photo ops. Followed by an outdoor screening of “How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000).”

Tickets: Free; bring blankets for a cozy time.

Carols by Candlelight

When: Fri, Dec. 12, 6-7:30 p.m.

Where: Church of the Holy Spirit Courtyard

What: Enjoy classic Christmas carols performed by the Daniel Island Music Academy, Daniel Island School students, and church members. Warm drinks and treats available from a food truck.

Tickets: Free; open to all.

12th Annual DI Chanukah Celebration & Menorah Lighting

When: Wed, Dec. 17, 4:30-6 p.m.; candle lighting at 5:15 p.m.

Where: Daniel Island Recreation Center

What: A community celebration featuring traditional food, music, games, and the menorah lighting ceremony. All faiths welcome.

Tickets: Free.

New Realm Christmas Market

When: Sat, Dec. 20, 12-5 p.m.

Where: New Realm Brewery

What: A festive market with local artisans, sweet treats, seasonal brews, and live music by DJ Earl and 40 Mile Detour. A great stop for holiday shopping and last-minute gifts.

Tickets: Free.

Clements Ferry Road

Rockin’ Around the Village Green - CANCELLED DUE TO WEATHER

Dog & Duck Christmas Pajama Party

When: Wed, Dec. 24, 11 a.m.-6 p.m.

Where: Dog & Duck Clements Ferry

What: Slip into your coziest Christmas pajamas for the third Annual Christmas Pajama Party! Enjoy cookie decorating, hot cocoa, festive vibes, and all your favorite Dog & Duck menu items.

Tickets: Free admission; food and drink available for purchase.

Mount Pleasant

Mount Pleasant Holiday Market & Craft Show

When: Sat, Dec. 13, 11 a.m.-4 p.m.

Where: Mount Pleasant Farmers Market Pavilion

What: A festive, holiday-themed version of the town’s beloved farmers market featuring handcrafted gifts, homemade treats, ornaments, pottery, photography, and more from local artisans. Enjoy live entertainment, balloon art, caricature drawings, and a visit from Santa.

Tickets: Free admission and free parking.

Mount Pleasant Christmas Light Parade

When: Sun, Dec. 14, 5:30-8 p.m.

Where:​ Coleman Boulevard (Live Oak Drive → Patriots Point Road)

​What: Kick off the night with a fireworks show at 5:30 p.m., followed by a parade featuring marching bands, a Mount Pleasant Police motorcycle demonstration, and hundreds of illuminated floats glowing with thousands of twinkling lights. Santa closes out the night aboard a Mount Pleasant firetruck.

Tickets: Free and open to the public.

Charleston

Holiday Festival of Lights

When: Nightly through Dec. 31; opens at 5:30 p.m.

Where: James Island County Park

What: A Lowcountry tradition featuring over 2 million lights and more than 750 displays along a three-mile driving route. Park and explore family activities, shopping, treats, and more festive fun throughout the park.

Tickets: Pricing and details at HolidayFestivalofLights.com.

Buddy’s Big City Tree Lighting

When: Fri, Dec. 5, 6:30-10 p.m.

Where: The Charleston City Market (Meeting St. to East Bay St.); Tree lighting in Anson Square at 7:15 p.m.

What: Hosted by Buddy the Elf! Enjoy free hot cocoa and cookies, character meet-and-greets with Elsa & Friends and MOOLAN the baby Highland cow, Santa visits, live music, and festive fun for all ages. Bring a toy for Toys for Tots.

Tickets: Free.

Holy City Holiday Parade & Tree Lighting

When: Sun, Dec. 7; Parade at 3 p.m., tree lighting at 6 p.m.

Where: Downtown Charleston; parade travels from Broad St. up Meeting St., ending at Calhoun & Meeting. Tree lighting follows in Marion Square.

What: This downtown tradition features a lively holiday parade followed by the lighting of the Tree of Lights in Marion Square.

Tickets: Free.

34th Annual Reindeer Run/Walk

When: Sat, Dec. 13; Race begins at 8 a.m.

Where: 137 N. Market St., downtown Charleston (Start/finish at The Charleston Place)

What: A festive, family-friendly 5K supporting MUSC Shawn Jenkins Children’s Hospital. Features a costume contest for adults, kids, groups, and dogs. Pet-friendly.

Tickets: $40 adults, $20 children, $10 dogs. Register at reindeerrun.org.

Chanukah in the Square

When: Sun, Dec. 14, 4-7 p.m.

Where: Marion Square, 329 Meeting St.

What: Charleston’s official menorah lighting celebration with live music, kids activities, a giant menorah, and plenty of free hot latkes, donuts, pretzels, hotdogs, burgers, kettle corn, treats, and giveaways.

Tickets: Free.

The Charleston Santa

When: Weekends in December; times vary.

Where: The Best Friend Train Museum (between the Downtown Visitor Center & the Children’s Museum of the Lowcountry)

What: Meet Santa and snap a holiday photo. Bring a new, unwrapped toy for Toys for Tots.

Tickets: Complimentary photo; additional photo packages available. Reserve at thecharlestonsanta.com.

Santa at the Aquarium