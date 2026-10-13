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South Carolina 2026 Voter's Guide

Tue, 10/13/2026 - 6:39pm admin

Election Day 

Tuesday, Nov. 3 

Polls Open: 7 a.m.-7 p.m.  

 

Before You Vote 

Verify your voter registration, view a sample ballot, and bring a valid ID to cast your ballot 

Locate your polling place at vrems.scvotes.sc.gov/Voter/Login?PageMode=PollingPlace 

 

Absentee Ballots 

Deadline to apply: Friday, Oct. 23 

Deadline for absentee ballots to be received: 7 p.m. on Election Day 

 

Early Voting Dates 

Monday, Oct. 19 to Saturday, Oct. 31 

Monday-Saturday, 8:30 a.m- 6 p.m. 

Closed Sunday, October 25 

 

Berkeley County Early Voting Locations 

County Voter Registration and Elections Office: 1003 Highway 52, Moncks Corner 

Daniel Island Library: 2301 Daniel Island Drive, Daniel Island 

Goose Creek Library: 325 Old Moncks Corner Road, Goose Creek 

Sangaree Library: 595 Sangaree Parkway, Summerville 

St. Stephen American Legion Hut: 180 Ravenell Drive, St. Stephen 

Hanahan Library: 1216 Old Murray Court, Hanahan 

 

Candidates are listed in the order in which their parties appear on the 2026 general election ballot. Nonpartisan candidates are listed alphabetically by last name. This guide includes races appearing on ballots for voters in the Daniel Island area. 

 

FEDERAL AND STATE RACES 

 

U.S. Senate 

Darline Graham (Republican) 

Kasie Whitener (Libertarian) 

Annie Andrews (Democratic) 

Mark Hackett (Constitution) 

 

U.S. House of Representatives, District 1 

Jenny Costa Honeycutt (Republican) 

Bill Reeside (Libertarian) 

Nancy Lacore (Democratic) 

 

Governor and Lieutenant Governor 

Michael Addison / Candace Brewer (United Citizens) 

Walid Hakim / Arnold E. Karr (Green) 

Alan Wilson / Mike Reichenbach (Republican) 

Jermaine Johnson / Sam Skardon (Democratic) 

 

Secretary of State 

Mark Hammond (Republican) 

Jason Belton (Democratic) 

 

State Treasurer 

Curtis Loftis (Republican) 

Vincent Coe (Democratic) 

 

Attorney General 

David Stumbo (Republican) 

Richard Hricik (Democratic) 

 

Comptroller General 

Mike Burkhold (Republican) 

Tiffany Boozer (Democratic) 

 

State Superintendent of Education 

Baba Amin Ojuok (United Citizens) 

Ellen Weaver (Republican) 

Sylvia Wright (Democratic) 

 

Commissioner of Agriculture 

Chris Nelums (United Citizens) 

Cody Simpson (Republican) 

Michael Sullens (Libertarian) 

DeShawn Blanding (Democratic) 

 

State House of Representatives, District 99 

Jarrod Brooks (Republican) 

Samuel Price (Democratic) 

 

BERKELEY COUNTY RACES 

 

Sheriff 

S. Duane Lewis (Republican) 

 

Probate Judge 

Tiffany N. Provence (Republican) 

 

Clerk of Court 

Leah Guerry Dupree (Republican) 

 

Coroner 

Darnell D. Hartwell (Republican) 

 

County Supervisor 

Johnny Cribb (Republican) 

 

Register of Deeds 

Cindy Forte (Republican) 

 

Soil and Water District Commission 

Charles E. Glover III (Nonpartisan) 

Nicholas W. Yoder (Nonpartisan) 

 

School Board, District 2 

Lindsey Draugel (Nonpartisan) 

Mac McQuillin (Nonpartisan) 

 

Daniel Island Publishing

291 Seven Farms Drive
Second Floor
Daniel Island, SC 29492 

Office Number: 843-856-1999
Fax Number: 843-856-8555

 

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