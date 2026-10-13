South Carolina 2026 Voter's Guide
Election Day
Tuesday, Nov. 3
Polls Open: 7 a.m.-7 p.m.
Before You Vote
Verify your voter registration, view a sample ballot, and bring a valid ID to cast your ballot
Locate your polling place at vrems.scvotes.sc.gov/Voter/Login?PageMode=PollingPlace
Absentee Ballots
Deadline to apply: Friday, Oct. 23
Deadline for absentee ballots to be received: 7 p.m. on Election Day
Early Voting Dates
Monday, Oct. 19 to Saturday, Oct. 31
Monday-Saturday, 8:30 a.m- 6 p.m.
Closed Sunday, October 25
Berkeley County Early Voting Locations
County Voter Registration and Elections Office: 1003 Highway 52, Moncks Corner
Daniel Island Library: 2301 Daniel Island Drive, Daniel Island
Goose Creek Library: 325 Old Moncks Corner Road, Goose Creek
Sangaree Library: 595 Sangaree Parkway, Summerville
St. Stephen American Legion Hut: 180 Ravenell Drive, St. Stephen
Hanahan Library: 1216 Old Murray Court, Hanahan
Candidates are listed in the order in which their parties appear on the 2026 general election ballot. Nonpartisan candidates are listed alphabetically by last name. This guide includes races appearing on ballots for voters in the Daniel Island area.
FEDERAL AND STATE RACES
U.S. Senate
Darline Graham (Republican)
Kasie Whitener (Libertarian)
Annie Andrews (Democratic)
Mark Hackett (Constitution)
U.S. House of Representatives, District 1
Jenny Costa Honeycutt (Republican)
Bill Reeside (Libertarian)
Nancy Lacore (Democratic)
Governor and Lieutenant Governor
Michael Addison / Candace Brewer (United Citizens)
Walid Hakim / Arnold E. Karr (Green)
Alan Wilson / Mike Reichenbach (Republican)
Jermaine Johnson / Sam Skardon (Democratic)
Secretary of State
Mark Hammond (Republican)
Jason Belton (Democratic)
State Treasurer
Curtis Loftis (Republican)
Vincent Coe (Democratic)
Attorney General
David Stumbo (Republican)
Richard Hricik (Democratic)
Comptroller General
Mike Burkhold (Republican)
Tiffany Boozer (Democratic)
State Superintendent of Education
Baba Amin Ojuok (United Citizens)
Ellen Weaver (Republican)
Sylvia Wright (Democratic)
Commissioner of Agriculture
Chris Nelums (United Citizens)
Cody Simpson (Republican)
Michael Sullens (Libertarian)
DeShawn Blanding (Democratic)
State House of Representatives, District 99
Jarrod Brooks (Republican)
Samuel Price (Democratic)
BERKELEY COUNTY RACES
Sheriff
S. Duane Lewis (Republican)
Probate Judge
Tiffany N. Provence (Republican)
Clerk of Court
Leah Guerry Dupree (Republican)
Coroner
Darnell D. Hartwell (Republican)
County Supervisor
Johnny Cribb (Republican)
Register of Deeds
Cindy Forte (Republican)
Soil and Water District Commission
Charles E. Glover III (Nonpartisan)
Nicholas W. Yoder (Nonpartisan)
School Board, District 2
Lindsey Draugel (Nonpartisan)
Mac McQuillin (Nonpartisan)