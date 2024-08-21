South Carolina getting closer to cellphone ban in schools statewide

Students across South Carolina are expected to face a cellphone ban in public schools, a result of a new proviso included in this year’s state budget.

The state Board of Education aims to officially approve the restrictions in September, with full statewide adoption expected by January 2025.

The proviso, enacted as part of the FY 2024-25 Appropriations Act, mandates that the state Board of Education will “prohibit access to personal electronic communication devices by students during the school day. For purposes of this provision, a personal electronic communication device is considered to be a device not authorized for classroom use by a student, utilized to access the Internet, Wi-Fi, or cellular telephone signals.”

The primary goal of the ban is to address discipline and mental health issues linked to cellphone use, as outlined in a memo from the SBE. The memo reports that 92% of teachers surveyed supported restrictions on cell phone access due to concerns over distractions and lost instructional time.

“Ultimately, this is the most practical step we can take to refocus student learning, address those discipline issues, hopefully improve mental health outcomes, and support our teachers,” said Jason Raven, spokesperson for the Department of Education.

The Department of Education crafted a policy for the State Board to consider, which the board gave initial approval to on Aug. 13. It would restrict all K-12 students from using any “personal electronic devices,” including cellphones, smartwatches, tablets, and gaming devices during school hours, unless the district superintendent grants approval for specific uses.

The “school day” is bell to bell – from a student’s arrival at school until afternoon dismissal. Under this policy, students would be required to store their devices in lockers, backpacks, or designated areas determined by the district. The policy would allow districts flexibility in deciding whether these rules apply to time spent on school buses, during field trips, or at athletic events.

Exceptions would be made for students with Individualized Education Plans or medical plans that require the use of such devices.

Districts around the state can opt to implement the policy, but if they choose to stray from it, the Department of Education said it can’t be any less strict than the state’s.

“It sets the floor and not the ceiling,” Deputy State Superintendent Matthew Ferguson said at the Aug. 13 meeting. “And so, it is what is consistent across the state – each district is going to be able to build upon that and add its local nuance and flavor.”

Districts like BCSD are already planning to adopt the new policy. Katie Tanner, BCSD chief communications and engagement officer, said, “We will align our practices with the new regulations. This move aims to minimize distractions and enhance the learning environment.”

As the state board finalizes the new policy in September, Philip Simmons High School Principal Christopher Buchholz pointed out the BCSD’s current phone policies.

“As a general rule, students should not be using their phones unless directed by a teacher for a specific purpose,” Buchholz said. “Overall, we do not have many issues with phones during instruction and students typically follow teacher directives. That being said, for some students, phones are a major roadblock to engagement in the classroom.”

Before the proviso, Daniel Island School Principal Laura Blanchard considered Yondr pouches for students’ phones, which locks electronically and prevents users from accessing phones during class time, but it was too pricey to implement.

“It’s important to note that pouches start at $25 to $30 per pouch,” Blanchard said. “To outfit just our school with the pouches, it would be upwards of $18,000.”

Bishop England High School, separate from BCSD, has implemented its own cellphone policy for years. Students must turn their phones off or on silent before entering the school in the morning, and they are only allowed out at the conclusion of the school day at 2:50 p.m.

“Our experience has been that parents appreciate the ‘no phone’ policy,” Tucker said.

“We feel strongly that students spend enough time staring at screens. School time needs to be spent actively engaging with others– either in academic or social pursuits.”

The cellphone ban has elicited mixed reactions from parents and teachers.

Ophelia Huff, a Clements Ferry resident, strongly supports the ban. “Phones should not be in classrooms at all. If I got through school without a phone, they can too. If there’s any emergency, parents can get in touch with the school.”

Kelly Martin, a Daniel Island parent and former teacher, said, “Taking away the cellphones is only putting a Band-Aid on the issue. I think a more proactive approach should be taken with bringing awareness to parents and students to prevent technology and cellphone addiction.”

Linda Vaughan, a Daniel Island resident and former teacher evaluator, proposed a middle ground. “Perhaps phones could be stored at the front of the classroom, or schools could require each student to turn off the phone and leave it on the corner of the desk in full view of the teacher.”

As schools work toward meeting the department’s goal of statewide implementation by January, BCSD’s school board will have the fall to decide which rules they want to enact.

Editor’s note: To see what other readers have to say about phones in school, see the results of the recent Reader Survey online at bit.ly/3WOOWIr.