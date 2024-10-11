Speaker series hosts NC Mayor Burgess

The Daniel Island Community Speaker Series returns with North Charleston Mayor Reggie Burgess as the guest.

The event is slated for Wednesday, Nov. 13, 6:30-8 p.m.

Daniel Island’s neighbor to the north has a direct impact on the community.

For example, the old Navy Yard is being transformed into a vibrant mixed-use neighborhood that will include a public plaza with outdoor dining, an event space, and a new music venue.

The Coast Guard is building a new facility on the south end of the Navy Base which will become the Center of Operations for the entire East coast.

The old paper mill is being converted into additional terminal space for the port that will require rebuilding the Don Holt Bridge to allow larger vessels to pass. Widening the Don Holt means that I-526 will need to be widened as well.

This free event will be held at the Daniel Island Club, 600 Island Park Drive. Light hors d’oeuvres along with a cash bar will be offered from 6:30-7 p.m., with the mayor’s presentation including a Q&A will follow from 7-8 p.m.

While the event is free, space is limited so to attend you need to register online.