Special Halloween yard contest set

Daniel Island is well known for going all out during the Halloween holiday season, and the Daniel Island Garden Club’s annual decorating contest highlights the island’s best.

This year is the organization’s 13th Annual Halloween House Decorating Contest, with the judging set for Oct. 16-17 from 6-10 p.m each evening.

Participating is easy. Just embellish your home with your favorite seasonal spooktacular decorations and make sure the lights are on both days to ensure the judges see your true decorations in all their glory.

Additionally, please note that, per the CC&Rs as well as City of Charleston ordinances, decorations cannot be placed in the right-of-way, which is the area between the sidewalk and the street. This includes, but is not limited to, street trees, grassy areas, parks, and common areas.

Houses will be judged on creativity, use of decorations, and overall appearance.

Winners will receive recognition with a photograph on the POA website, in the Daniel Island News, and a yard sign will be displayed at their homes.

For more information, visit the Daniel Island Property Owners’ Association website.