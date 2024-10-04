Spelling bee winner!

Congratulations to Cate Angle of Daniel Island School on advancing to the 2024 Scripps National Spelling Bee in Washington, D.C. The eighth-grader bested the top middle school spellers from Berkeley, Charleston, Colleton and Dorchester counties to represent the Lowcountry in the annual competition. Angle is shown here with Berkeley County Deputy Superintendent Dr. Karen Whitley. The national bee will begin with preliminaries on May 28 and conclude with the finals on May 30.