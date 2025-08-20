Spill the Beans with The DI News

Got a story idea? Heard some local buzz?

Come “spill the beans” with our reporter, Emma Slaven!

Starting Wednesday, Sept. 3, Emma will be at Blondies Bagels & Cafe every first Wednesday of the month at 8 a.m. She’ll have coffee in hand, ready to hear your news tips, story suggestions, and what’s happening around town. Stop by, say hi, and let’s talk about the stories that matter to our community.

You can reach out to Emma at emma@thedanielislandnews.com

Blondies Bagels & Cafe is located at 245 Seven Farms Drive, Ste 130, on Daniel Island. See you Sept. 3!