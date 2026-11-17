Saint Clare of Assisi Catholic Church has a growing congregation and a $30 million plan to make room for it.

With 3,700 members and another five to 10 joining each week, the Daniel Island parish is preparing to complete its campus with new buildings for ministry and fellowship.

The project includes a ministry center, parish hall, and a columbarium, with hopes of breaking ground in December 2027 and finishing construction by December 2029.

Founding pastor Father Gregory West said the expansion is about keeping up with a parish that shows no signs of slowing down. The church's membership and ministries have grown at a pace that calls for more space beyond the existing sanctuary.

The proposed ministry center would house parish offices, meeting rooms, a youth ministry center, music rehearsal rooms, and nursery rooms.

Next door, the parish hall would offer two event spaces measuring 5,000 square feet and 2,000 square feet, along with a kitchen. The columbarium would provide niches for the interment of cremated remains.

"These buildings will accommodate our pressing needs for spaces in which to learn, have fellowship, and grow as disciples of Jesus," West said.

The Diocese of Charleston recently approved contracts with Mount Pleasant-based Stubbs Muldrow Herin architects for architectural services and Thomas & Hutton Engineering for land planning. The project now enters its final design with proposals still subject to approval by Daniel Island and the City of Charleston.

Then comes the fundraising. The church has already saved $11 million toward the estimated $30 million project, leaving approximately $19 million to raise. A formal capital campaign is expected to begin in early 2027.

In a recent parish newsletter, West pointed to the congregation's success in building its existing church without debt as reason for optimism.

"We have a big gap to close, but, given our amazing success with building a debt-free church and the extraordinary generosity and enthusiasm of this parish, we can have every hope that we will rise to the challenge – and win!" he wrote.

Rather than building in stages, the church hopes to complete all three additions together to save money and avoid repeatedly disrupting parking areas used during construction.

West said the completed project is not expected to affect traffic, parking, or access along Seven Farms Drive.

Still, the schedule depends on securing approvals and sufficient funding.