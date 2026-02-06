Stacks of stories provided to DIS to promote a love of literature

Stacks of brand-new books recently made their way into the hands of Daniel Island students thanks to a donation from the Daniel Island Library Society, a group focused on encouraging literacy and a love of reading throughout the community.

The organization made its first-ever contribution to Daniel Island Elementary School on May 15, donating $830 to help purchase books for fifth- and seventh-grade classrooms. The selected titles were chosen by teachers Laura Smith and Amanda Atkins to support their book club-style learning format, which encourages independent reading and classroom discussion.

“It generates lively discussions, independent reading, and a love of literature,” said Janet DiGangi of the Daniel Island Library Society. “These are aspects that the society wants to promote.”

The donation was coordinated with school bookkeeper Tania Schmitt and media specialist assistant Lynsey Harper. Students from Smith’s fifth-grade class were photographed proudly holding some of their newly selected reads.

DiGangi said the group was especially excited to partner with its neighborhood school for the first time.