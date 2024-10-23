State Senate District 44

Brian Adams, the Republican state senator for District 44 in South Carolina, is seeking re-election against Democratic opponent Vicky Wynn.

A staunch supporter of law enforcement, Adams has pledged to oppose tax increases, prioritize raising teacher pay, and direct more funds into classrooms. Before entering politics, Adams spent years serving his community as a volunteer firefighter, EMS first responder, and police officer.

Since retiring from law enforcement, he has been involved in his family’s small business, gaining insight into the challenges faced by local businesses and advocating for policies that address overregulation and taxation.

Wynn, a Realtor with Mitchell Forbes Global Properties, brings a diverse background of professional and public service experience. She previously served as a page in the South Carolina Legislative Council while in college.

Wynn has also been involved with community organizations, including serving on the board of the Red Cross WNC Division and as a member of the League of Women Voters. Her campaign focuses on reproductive health freedom, and advocating for a woman’s right to choose.

In this Q&A, Brian Adams and Vicky Wynn discuss how their experience equips them to address the region’s most pressing challenges.

Describe your public service experience and how it will aid you as a state senator.

Adams: I am a retired law enforcement officer, a small business owner, and above all else, a family man. During my time in the South Carolina Senate, we’ve passed historic conservative wins for the Lowcountry. I’ve delivered on campaign promises – cutting state income taxes, passing bond reform legislation, strengthening penalties for fentanyl traffickers, fixing our roads, and more.

Wynn: My public service experience has been mainly in the State Capitol in Columbia, South Carolina. I worked in the Legislative Council for four years. This provided me with the knowledge of how the House and Senate work during session. My aunt was always downstairs in the Sergeant-at-Arms office, or upstairs for the last 10 years she worked as the assistant to Sergeant-at-Arms Senate, so my daily visits and workings to help her obtain her silver Crescent award are valuable to me as the next state senator for South Carolina.

What is the most pressing problem impacting our region and what do you plan to do to solve it?

Adams: Fixing our roads and bridges. I fought hard in Columbia to secure funding for the Don Holt Bridge Expansion. I also championed the efforts to make significant improvements to Long Point Road. In the past three years, I voted to allocate $1.5 billion toward various South Carolina infrastructure projects. I will continue to work daily to maintain and improve our community’s critical transportation networks.

Wynn: I would support SCOR’s statewide Resilience Plan, and the National Coordination for Adaptation and Resilience for Security Act Bill, which would set up a federal disaster planning process to better connect state efforts to federal resources.

State your position on abortion and reproductive rights.

Adams: I am unapologetically pro-life. Last session, I voted for the Fetal Heartbeat Bill, prohibiting abortion once a heartbeat is detected. I am proud to safeguard the rights of the most vulnerable among us.

Wynn: The battle over abortion rights has vaulted to the center of the 2024 presidential election. I want to restore reproductive freedom in our state because women need to make the right decisions for their families. I would defend the right to contraception and fertility services like in vitro fertilization. I am an advocate for all reproductive freedom.