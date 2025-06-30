Stay Cool and Save Money

As temperatures soar during the summer months, many homeowners find themselves relying heavily on air conditioning to stay cool. Comfort doesn’t have to come at the cost of high energy bills, however. With a few smart strategies and routine maintenance, you can efficiently and affordably keep your home cool.

Here are some top tips to maximize your air conditioning system’s energy efficiency this summer.

1. Schedule Regular HVAC Maintenance

Just like a car, your AC unit runs best when it’s well-maintained. A dirty or poorly functioning system uses more energy to do the same job.

Maintenance Checklist:

Inspect or replace air filters every 2-3 months. The frequency of air filter replacement depends on several factors, including the type of filter, the system and living conditions.

Check and clean the evaporator and condenser coils.

Clear debris from around the outdoor unit.

Have a professional HVAC technician inspect your system annually, ideally before peak usage.

2. Install and Use a Smart Thermostat

Smart thermostats are one of the easiest and most effective upgrades you can make to your home’s cooling system.

Set your smart thermostat to raise the temperature while you’re away and cool the home down just before you return. Even raising the thermostat by 7-10 degrees for 8 hours a day can save up to 10% a year on cooling costs.

3. Seal and Insulate Your Home

Cool air escaping through leaks or inadequate insulation forces your air conditioner to work harder. Ensuring your home is sealed and insulated properly can significantly improve efficiency.

Quick fixes:

Use weatherstripping on doors and windows.

Seal leaks around ducts, vents and pipes.

Add insulation to attics and walls, if needed.

4. Use Ceiling Fans Wisely

Ceiling fans don’t lower a room’s temperature, but they help circulate air, making you feel cooler.

Efficiency tip: Use ceiling fans in occupied rooms only and make sure they’re spinning counterclockwise in the summer to push cool air down.

5. Block Out the Sun

Sunlight streaming through windows can significantly increase your home’s indoor temperature.

Simple solutions:

Close blinds or curtains during the hottest parts of the day.

Consider installing reflective window films or insulated blackout curtains.

Use awnings or plant shade trees to block direct sunlight.

6. Upgrade to an Energy-Efficient Unit

If your AC system is more than 10-15 years old, it might be time to consider upgrading to a newer, energy-efficient model. Look for units with a high SEER2 (Seasonal Energy Efficiency Ratio) rating and the ENERGY STAR label.

Many manufacturers and utility companies offer rebates for installing high-efficiency systems and some tax credits may still be available.

7. Avoid Heat Buildup

Reduce the amount of heat your home generates during the day by being mindful of appliance usage.

Tips:

Cook with a microwave or grill instead of the oven.

Run dishwashers and dryers at night.

Switch to LED lightbulbs, which produce less heat than incandescent ones.

Courtesy Family Features and Carrier