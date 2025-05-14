Step into a wild Lego wonderland at Magnolia Plantation this summer

Forget everything you know about gardens – this one just got a Lego-fied glow-up.

This summer, Magnolia Plantation and Gardens is turning up the fun with Sean Kenney’s Nature POP! The eye-popping outdoor exhibit features more than 40 larger-than-life animal sculptures built entirely from more than 800,000 Lego bricks by award-winning artist Sean Kenney.

Running from May 23 through Aug. 15, this imaginative display turns the natural world into pop-art magic.

Picture strolling under moss-draped oaks and spotting a life-sized fox made entirely of Lego bricks, looking like it just leapt out of a cartoon. Or a zebra standing proudly among the azaleas, its stripes swapped for electric pinks and fiery oranges.

This isn’t your typical garden walk – it’s part jungle, part art gallery, and part childhood dream.

“We are thrilled to bring artist Sean Kenney’s Nature POP! to Magnolia,” Magnolia CEO Susan Shallo said. “This exhibition merges art, innovation, and nature to create a truly dynamic and immersive experience. Whether you’re a family, an art lover, or just want a scenic escape, this addition offers a fresh and exciting way to see the gardens in a whole new light.”

Each Lego sculpture is bursting with personality and a story. One showstopper zebra took 279 hours and 73,500 bricks to create. Along the way, visitors can check out fun facts, design insights, and interactive signage that invites them to think like both scientists and artists.

“I’m super excited to bring Nature POP! to Magnolia,” said Kenney, who’s known for pushing Lego creativity to the limit.

“Magnolia’s beautiful landscapes are the perfect backdrop for my sculptures, which use the bold color of Lego bricks to show the amazing world of nature.”

But it’s not just a visual treat.

The exhibit is packed with hands-on activities, including interactive Lego building tables, weekday STEAM workshops from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., sculpture scavenger hunts, and Nature Pop! After Hours Friday nights in June, when the gardens stay open late with live music, food, drinks, and outdoor Lego fun under the stars.

“Our world-renowned gardens provide the perfect backdrop for Sean Kenney’s whimsical artwork, where colorful animals and playful creations are thoughtfully tucked among blooming landscapes,” Director of Volunteer Engagement Neves Richards said. “We hope guests of all ages will connect with the gardens in meaningful ways and leave feeling inspired.”

Guests can download the Magnolia app for a guided experience, so a single Nature POP! sculpture won’t be missed along the way.

The Lego safari exhibit is included with a regular garden admission and will run daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. when it opens in late May. Tickets range from $17 to $35, and children four and under are free.

See what unfolds when nature meets 800,000 Lego bricks. It’s bold. It’s bright. And it’s popping up right in Charleston’s backyard.

For tickets and details, visit bit.ly/4kc77Sw.