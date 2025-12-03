Stolen credit cards used at liquor store, sports bar, and vape shop

The following incidents were taken from the Charleston Police Department’s crime reports within Team 5, which covers Daniel Island, Clements Ferry Road, and parts of Cainhoy, between Feb. 16-28.

Driving Under the Influence

On Feb. 16, an officer responded to Crooked Oak Road after being advised of a suspicious vehicle with two flat tires and fresh scuffs and paint marks on the front bumper. On the scene, the officer spoke with the sole occupant of the vehicle, who stated that she had not hit any other vehicles.

The police report said the driver displayed multiple signs of impairment: slurred speech, bloodshot and glassy eyes, and had the odor of alcohol on her breath. She informed the officer that she had consumed one beer earlier in the day. The suspect agreed to a field sobriety test, but police said she could not keep her balance, count properly, or remain in a one-leg stand position. She was arrested and transported to the Al Cannon Detention Center, where she refused to provide a breath sample.

Then, police said she admitted to having two beers without eating that day. An officer who provided an inventory of the vehicle stated that a case of beer had been found in the vehicle with only one beer remaining. The driver was booked and lodged at the Hill-Finklea Detention Center.

Theft from a Motor Vehicle

A resident of River Landing Drive stated that his credit cards had been stolen from his vehicle and reported it on Feb. 11. While grocery shopping that morning, he noticed that credit cards were missing from his wallet.

Upon reviewing bank statements, he discovered that fraudulent transactions had occurred over several days, totaling $300. The cards were used at a convenience store, a liquor shop, a sports bar, and a tobacco and vape store. An employee from the liquor store provided security footage. The report said the footage showed the suspect paying for items with the card. The investigation is pending.

Drug/Narcotics Violation

On Feb. 17, around 2:30 a.m., an officer conducting a routine patrol on Clements Ferry Road observed a vehicle with temporary tags parked in a handicap spot at a convenience store, without a proper handicap placard. Three men were seen exiting the vehicle. When the officer confronted the driver about the parking violation, he noticed the smell of marijuana coming from the driver and the vehicle.

The driver admitted to having the substance and handed it over to the officer. The second passenger was identified, and the third suspect used a side exit at the store to flee the scene. A firearm was found in the glove box, possessed legally by the driver. About six grams of marijuana were seized and submitted to the Charleston Police Department for destruction.

Vandalism

A resident of Robert Daniel Drive parked her car in the complex’s garage and later reported that her rear driver side window had been completely broken out sometime between Feb. 15-17.

Nothing from the vehicle was missing. No security cameras were available in the immediate area.

Hit-and-Run

On Feb. 17, a complainant reported that he had been a victim of a hit-and-run on Clements Ferry Road. The vehicle was struck by a motorcycle traveling at a high rate of speed when it swerved into his lane and collided with the front end of the car.

After the collision, the car’s driver pulled into a parking lot at a business off Clements Ferry Road in an attempt to meet with the motorcyclist. The rider entered the lot, made a U-turn, and immediately left the area. Damage to the vehicle’s side mirror, fender, wheel, and paint transfer was noted.

Security footage taken at the intersection of Charleston Regional Parkway and Clements Ferry Road has been requested for review.