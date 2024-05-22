Stop sign, toilet paper, paper towels among items reported stolen

The following incidents were taken from the City of Charleston Police Department’s crime reports within Team 5, which cover Daniel Island, Clements Ferry Road, and parts of Cainhoy, between May 1-15.

Vandalism of a motorcycle

On May 1, a resident of Fairbanks Oak Alley reported his 2024 Honda motorcycle was knocked over and damaged in the parking lot of the apartment complex. The incident occurred during the overnight hours. Damages are estimated at $1,000. No video surveillance was available in the area; the case is pending.

Theft from a building

Between April 18-21, a victim had a package delivered to the mailroom at Sawyer Circle. An unknown subject took the package that contained headphones valued at $1,500. No video was available. The theft was reported on May 2.

Theft of building materials

On May 6, a victim advised that 10 pieces of rebar, a stop sign, and a no parking sign were stolen from the front yard of a construction site on Burkets Bend Lane. The theft occurred during the overnight hours. The total loss was about $200.

Larceny

A metal bending machine was left on the porch of a residence under construction on Dunham Street. At some point between May 4-6, the equipment was stolen from the job site. The theft was reported on May 6, and the incident is being investigated. There are no suspects at this time.

On the same day, an individual reported four tires and rims were removed from his trailer chassis between May 1-5. The theft occurred on Charleston Regional Parkway in an open lot with multiple trucks and people entering daily. No suspect has been identified. The items were valued at $3,000.

Burglary

On May 8, a burglary took place at a business on Jack Primus Road at 3:45 a.m. An alarm was activated, but the victim did not see any activity on the cameras and did not request a response from law enforcement. When the business owner arrived at 5:45 a.m., he determined that the business had been entered. The company’s stock of toilet paper and paper towels was stolen. Upon review, a suspect wearing dark clothing with his or her face completely covered was observed on surveillance footage.