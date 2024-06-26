Storage facility planned for Cainhoy
There is one development coming before the City of Charleston Technical Review Committee this week that is specific to Daniel Island and the Cainhoy area.
More detailed agendas and results can be found at charleston-sc.gov/agendacenter.
June 27: Extra Room Clements Ferry - Site plan. A proposed 4-story climate-controlled storage facility on 2.44 acres at 2274 Clements Ferry Road. TMS: B2670000148. Owner: Extra Room Clements Ferry. Applicant: Earthsource Engineering. Zoning: light industrial. Contact: Kevin M Berry, berryk@earthsourceeng.com.