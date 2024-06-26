Home / News / Storage facility planned for Cainhoy

Storage facility planned for Cainhoy

Wed, 06/26/2024 - 9:28am admin
There is one development coming before the City of Charleston Technical Review Committee this week that is specific to Daniel Island and the Cainhoy area.
 
More detailed agendas and results can be found at charleston-sc.gov/agendacenter.
 
June 27: Extra Room Clements Ferry - Site plan. A proposed 4-story climate-controlled storage facility on 2.44 acres at 2274 Clements Ferry Road. TMS: B2670000148. Owner: Extra Room Clements Ferry. Applicant: Earthsource Engineering. Zoning: light industrial. Contact: Kevin M Berry, berryk@earthsourceeng.com
 

Daniel Island Publishing

225 Seven Farms Drive
Unit 108
Daniel Island, SC 29492 

Office Number: 843-856-1999
Fax Number: 843-856-8555

 

Breaking News Alerts

To sign up for breaking news email alerts, Click on the email address below and put "email alerts" in the subject line: sdetar@thedanielislandnews.com

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here