Stories that stick

Books have a way of sticking with us.

Whether it’s a line that lingers, a character who feels like an old friend, or a story that shifts how we see the world.





We asked local residents to share the books that have captured their attention lately and the lessons, escapes, or sparks of inspiration they’ve taken from them.

Here’s what they’ve been reading, and why they believe these stories matter.

“Forget Me Not” by Stacy Willingham Submitted by Kristen Ness Ayers In Stacy Willingham’s fourth thriller, Claire Campbell ends up on a muscadine vineyard in coastal South Carolina, where she uncovers clues that might relate to her sister’s disappearance 22 years earlier. I enjoyed the authentic characters and mounting suspense, both of which are hallmarks of Stacy’s writing. I learned a lot about native Lowcountry plants, which play a role in aspects of the plot (including the title flower). Once again, as with Stacy’s other novels, I couldn’t guess the ending. She is a master of the unexpected twist! A must-read for fans of psychological suspense! “Wild Game” by Adrienne Brodeur Submitted by Emma Slaven This is how you write a memoir. Reading “Wild Game” felt like holding the hand of a little girl burdened with her mother’s secrets, then watching her grow strong enough to break generational curses. It’s a book for anyone who has been a daughter of divorce, of complicated parents you love deeply and learn from anyway.

“The Five Wishes of Mr. Murray McBride” by Joe Siple Submitted by Carol Heilman I read “The Five Wishes of Mr. Murray McBride” a few months ago, but this summer I met the author at a writers’ conference. Mr. Siple is a pleasant, humble man who is enjoying his book’s success, as well as negotiations for an upcoming movie. Murray McBride, a 100-year-old former baseball player, is lonely. He believes he has no further purpose in life and contemplates ending it all. His world changes when he meets a 10-year-old boy, Jason, with a serious heart condition, at a local hospital. Jason has made a list of five wishes he wants to fulfill before he dies. Murray decides to help him. Their journey together is heartwarming, at times hilarious, and sometimes surprising. My takeaway? Even an older person like myself can make a difference in someone’s life. I believe that as long as we have been given the gift of life on this earth, we have a purpose for being here.

“The Brain’s Way of Healing: Remarkable Discoveries and Recoveries from the Frontiers of Neuroplasticity” by Norman Doidge, M.D.

Submitted by Vijaya Bodach

When doctors say there isn’t anything else they can do – after a diagnosis of Parkinson’s, autism, chronic pain, depression, traumatic brain injuries, ADHD, etc. – don’t give up hope. Doidge gives many interesting and detailed case histories to show the many different ways the brain can rewire and regain function long since lost. Seriously, read this book for yourself or for your loved ones to discover alternative therapies and modalities of healing, from conscious movement to light therapy to the power of music to entrain your brain. I am truly in awe of how beautifully we are designed and how science is continually playing catch-up with scripture. As St. Paul said 2,000 years ago: “...be transformed by the renewing of your mind” (Romans 12:2).

“Good Energy” by Casey Means, M.D

Submitted by Hoce Kalkas

“Good Energy” really opened my eyes to how we accept the status quo of our health care system, often overlooking prevention and self-empowerment in favor of just managing chronic illnesses. It’s astonishing to see how industries influence our health choices, and this book inspires you to take control with practical advice.

I appreciated how Casey Means explains metabolic health in a way anyone can grasp, offering grounded steps to boost energy and prevent disease. Reading it left me excited to keep up my healthy habits but motivated to do even better.

“Carrie Soto is Back” by Taylor Jenkins Reid Submitted by Michelle Lindsey Taylor Jenkins Reid never fails to captivate readers with her character-driven novels, and “Carrie Soto Is Back” just might be my favorite. While it is not a new novel, it is definitely a fun read for the beach or porch, as it follows tennis icon Carrie on her winding and tumultuous path from stardom to retirement and then back once again to the tennis tour in an attempt to regain her former glory. An infinitely human tale of ambition, love, loss, and personal growth, it is as moving as it is entertaining. As with Reid’s other books, it is compelling, memorable, and packs an emotional punch. Perfect for tennis fans and those who enjoy character-driven fiction and a strong female protagonist.