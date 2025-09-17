Stories that stick
Readers share their favorite books that linger long after the last page
Emma Slaven, Emma@thedanielislandnews.com
Books have a way of sticking with us.
Whether it’s a line that lingers, a character who feels like an old friend, or a story that shifts how we see the world.
We asked local residents to share the books that have captured their attention lately and the lessons, escapes, or sparks of inspiration they’ve taken from them.
Here’s what they’ve been reading, and why they believe these stories matter.
“Forget Me Not” by Stacy Willingham
Submitted by Kristen Ness Ayers
In Stacy Willingham’s fourth thriller, Claire Campbell ends up on a muscadine vineyard in coastal South Carolina, where she uncovers clues that might relate to her sister’s disappearance 22 years earlier. I enjoyed the authentic characters and mounting suspense, both of which are hallmarks of Stacy’s writing. I learned a lot about native Lowcountry plants, which play a role in aspects of the plot (including the title flower). Once again, as with Stacy’s other novels, I couldn’t guess the ending. She is a master of the unexpected twist! A must-read for fans of psychological suspense!
“Wild Game” by Adrienne Brodeur
Submitted by Emma Slaven
This is how you write a memoir. Reading “Wild Game” felt like holding the hand of a little girl burdened with her mother’s secrets, then watching her grow strong enough to break generational curses. It’s a book for anyone who has been a daughter of divorce, of complicated parents you love deeply and learn from anyway.
“The Five Wishes of Mr. Murray McBride” by Joe Siple
Submitted by Carol Heilman
I read “The Five Wishes of Mr. Murray McBride” a few months ago, but this summer I met the author at a writers’ conference. Mr. Siple is a pleasant, humble man who is enjoying his book’s success, as well as negotiations for an upcoming movie. Murray McBride, a 100-year-old former baseball player, is lonely. He believes he has no further purpose in life and contemplates ending it all. His world changes when he meets a 10-year-old boy, Jason, with a serious heart condition, at a local hospital. Jason has made a list of five wishes he wants to fulfill before he dies. Murray decides to help him. Their journey together is heartwarming, at times hilarious, and sometimes surprising. My takeaway? Even an older person like myself can make a difference in someone’s life. I believe that as long as we have been given the gift of life on this earth, we have a purpose for being here.
“The Brain’s Way of Healing: Remarkable Discoveries and Recoveries from the Frontiers of Neuroplasticity” by Norman Doidge, M.D.
Submitted by Vijaya Bodach
When doctors say there isn’t anything else they can do – after a diagnosis of Parkinson’s, autism, chronic pain, depression, traumatic brain injuries, ADHD, etc. – don’t give up hope. Doidge gives many interesting and detailed case histories to show the many different ways the brain can rewire and regain function long since lost. Seriously, read this book for yourself or for your loved ones to discover alternative therapies and modalities of healing, from conscious movement to light therapy to the power of music to entrain your brain. I am truly in awe of how beautifully we are designed and how science is continually playing catch-up with scripture. As St. Paul said 2,000 years ago: “...be transformed by the renewing of your mind” (Romans 12:2).
“Good Energy” by Casey Means, M.D
Submitted by Hoce Kalkas
“Good Energy” really opened my eyes to how we accept the status quo of our health care system, often overlooking prevention and self-empowerment in favor of just managing chronic illnesses. It’s astonishing to see how industries influence our health choices, and this book inspires you to take control with practical advice.
I appreciated how Casey Means explains metabolic health in a way anyone can grasp, offering grounded steps to boost energy and prevent disease. Reading it left me excited to keep up my healthy habits but motivated to do even better.
“Carrie Soto is Back” by Taylor Jenkins Reid
Submitted by Michelle Lindsey
Taylor Jenkins Reid never fails to captivate readers with her character-driven novels, and “Carrie Soto Is Back” just might be my favorite. While it is not a new novel, it is definitely a fun read for the beach or porch, as it follows tennis icon Carrie on her winding and tumultuous path from stardom to retirement and then back once again to the tennis tour in an attempt to regain her former glory. An infinitely human tale of ambition, love, loss, and personal growth, it is as moving as it is entertaining. As with Reid’s other books, it is compelling, memorable, and packs an emotional punch. Perfect for tennis fans and those who enjoy character-driven fiction and a strong female protagonist.
“Demon Copperhead” by Barbara Kingsolver
Submitted by Sam O’Neill
Demon’s resilience and determination should be inspiring to anyone dealing with difficult situations with seemingly impossible odds. After being cast aside by society as so many foster children are, Demon fought his way through generational poverty and opioid addiction to beat the odds and become a productive member of society. So if you’re struggling with demons of your own, just know that with enough effort, you really can make it through to the other side.
“Time of the Child” by Niall Williams
Submitted by Kim Gronsman Lee
I picked up “Time of the Child” because its premise – an abandoned newborn brought to the local doctor in an Irish country parish at Christmastime – caught my attention. As a physician of similar age to the main character, I was deeply touched by Niall Williams’ sensitive exploration of difficult emotions and relationships as the baby brings new life to the village in unexpected ways. If you’re looking for a medical thriller, this is not it. But if you delight in melodic language, vivid characters, and an exquisite sense of place, you will also delight in “Time of the Child.”
“On Her Game: Caitlin Clark and the Revolution in Women’s Sports” by Christine Brennan
Submitted by Rebecca Bechhold
Several things drew me to this book. Christine Brennan is a superb writer who focuses on sports, so I knew it would be a joy to read. Caitlin Clark’s story is one that appeals to my Midwestern values of hard work, focus, dedication, honesty, and integrity. Her spectacular talent is the vehicle that projects all of those virtues. Family and faith are pillars of her strength. She has not been treated well by organizations and some members of the sports community, yet her attitude, maturity, and ability to remain calm in spite of the drama are remarkable. Like anyone who demonstrates her level of mastery, she has spent thousands of hours honing her skills. The moral of this story is that success comes from hard work. This is a book every student should read.
“The Screwtape Letters” by C.S. Lewis
Submitted by Stacy Palmieri
Two lessons from reading: 1. Faith is not a label but a daily discipline, and the spiritual life must be chosen and renewed constantly. Every choice, even in seemingly trivial matters, either orients us toward our faith or away from it. 2. True love seeks the good of the other, not power over them. Spiritual maturity requires honest self-awareness and the quiet strength to be humble. True intelligence seeks truth, even when it challenges pride or comfort. Even in doubt, dryness, and struggle, God is present.
“11/22/63” by Stephen King
Submitted by Elaine Gribben Cechak
Unlike many of Stephen King’s works, this novel blends historical fiction with science fiction. The protagonist is given the chance to travel back to 1962 in an attempt to prevent the assassination of President John F. Kennedy. However, he soon discovers that altering the past always comes with unexpected consequences. This story made me reflect on the nature of choices and their outcomes. I often question decisions I have made and wonder how things might have turned out differently. The novel suggests that every choice carries weight, and whether the effects are good or bad, they inevitably shape the future.
“Blitzed: Drugs in Nazi Germany” by Norman Ohler
Submitted by Suzanne Detar
This nonfiction selection puts Hitler and World War II in a new perspective for me. I read in the past about German troops using methamphetamine (speed) during the invasion of France, but this book presents evidence that drug use was widespread throughout the German army and society and was used extensively by troops and commanders on both fronts of the war. The book delves into the medical notes of Hitler’s personal physician, who was injecting Hitler daily with uppers, downers, and his own “vitamin” concoctions for much of the war. This book is not without controversy. Some historians are skeptical of Ohler’s methods and research. It was definitely worth the read, and I look forward to reading more information that proves or discredits this account.
“Distant Shores” by Kristin Hannah
Submitted by Sharon Greco
I just recently finished another excellent book by Kristin Hannah entitled “Distant Shores.” It tells the story of Jack and Elizabeth Shores and the struggles and trials and their journeys to find themselves again and to rediscover their love for each other. The book helped me realize the importance of encouraging and affirming my spouse on a daily basis and to not take each other for granted. Some great lessons to be learned through the story!
“The Paris Novel” by Ruth Reichl
Submitted by Lisa Brainerd
This book inspired me because it shows how to dare to say yes. Saying yes can change everything; even a small act can unravel a new life. The main character allowed herself to feel and taste different foods, which awakened parts of her that were dormant. She allowed herself to become part of a community that offered support and guidance, and this was transformative. This is a heartfelt reminder that stepping out of your comfort zone, even by wearing a special dress, can lead to joy, purpose, and belonging. It gently nudges us to take chances, where we may find out where we truly belong.
“The Poppy Fields” by Nikki Erlick
Submitted by Cathy Canoles
This book made me think about grief and how I handle it. Is it better to go through the pain or to disappear for a while and then come back to reality with no more pain but also no endearing memories? After I finished it, I decided it’s important to feel all the feelings, positive and negative, and then grow stronger because of that experience.
“The Queens of Crime” by Marie Benedict
Submitted by Louise Pool
A historical fiction based on a true group of five female mystery writers who lived in London, England, when it was mostly a male-dominated profession. (Mystery writer) Agatha Christie was part of this group. These women banded together to solve a crime that everyone else had given up on. They had to do it secretly because they were not officially part of the investigation but thought this young girl’s murder needed to be solved.
