Stretch & Pray blends yoga, prayer on Daniel Island

In the midst of overloaded schedules and back-to-school distractions, the Church of the Holy Spirit is carving out dedicated time to slow down and recenter.

Starting Saturday, Sept. 5, Women’s Ministry will be hosting Stretch & Pray, a monthly gathering of yoga postures and movements set to a rhythm of scripture meditation and prayer. These Saturday morning sessions are intentionally designed to combine self-care with fellowship in a welcoming environment.

Held on the first Saturday of each month at 9 a.m. in the Parish Life Center, Stretch & Pray offers women an opportunity to hit pause, take a breath, and find balance. Drawing from the benefits of yoga postures, the hour-long session features simple stretches infused with moments of guided prayer and meditation on Scripture.

Stretch & Pray is a holistic approach to grounding the mind, body, and soul in the truth of God's Word and abiding in His presence. All women ages 14 and up are encouraged to come.

Most of the poses will have modifications tailored to different physical abilities, and participants are encouraged to do only what feels comfortable for them. There’s no expectation of perfect form or flexibility; the focus is not on getting every pose exactly right but on receiving the encouragement of Scripture and making space for prayer, reflection, and rest.

"Stretch & Pray is a great way to connect one’s body, heart, and mind with the worship of our heavenly Father,” said women’s ministry leader Melissa Bennet. “After all, He made us – our bodies included – to worship Him.”

Stretch & Pray reflects the Church of the Holy Spirit's vision of a community transformed by the love of God, living life abundantly. With the ever-growing list of demands pulling at us, it can feel like running on empty. Depleted. The hope of these sessions is that women will find rest in God's presence, equipping them to meet the demands of everyday life from a place of abundance.

Participants are encouraged to sign up beforehand at holyspiritdi.org/calendar. There is no cost to attend – simply bring a yoga mat.

The Church of the Holy Spirit is located at 299 Seven Farms Drive, Daniel Island.