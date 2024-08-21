Striped Lemon Design creates projects with coastal flair

An accomplished designer since 2011, Andrea Dussault opened Striped Lemon Design in 2020. The Daniel Island resident designs with a modern coastal flair, and a focus on fresh, bright, airy spaces. Striped Lemon Design specializes in new builds, renovations, and full-service interior design projects.

“With our new builds and renovation projects, we excel at collaborating with builders and contractors to help our clients through every step of the build and selection process, from architectural plan review, to color schemes, cabinetry and countertops, hardware, appliances, plumbing and light fixtures, flooring, and tile. Our interior design projects cover everything from budget management to the final install.”

Dussault intentionally keeps Striped Lemon Design small to provide personalized perfection on every project.

“I am personally involved in every single project that we work on. I love what I do and want to make sure that our team can give every project the proper amount of time that it needs and deserves.”

She added, “For me, it is more about quality than quantity, so we are very selective on how much work we take at one time as well as the vendors and contractors that we use. Our goal is to truly change the way our clients live, for the better.”

Renee Deering loved the designs Dussault chose for her kitchen and an ensuite bathroom remodel.

“She was happy to incorporate my ideas and suggestions into her design process and was great at overseeing her contractors and keeping the projects on track.”

Working with clients and understanding their needs and budgets is a major objective of the firm. “Our goal is to deliver a stunning and timeless design for years of enjoyment and function,” Dussault said.

After working with Dussault, Daniel Island resident Jessica Paul says she would recommend her. “Her approach and the process was streamlined and efficient. She managed the entire project start to finish perfectly. She listened and created a design that was exactly what I wanted within my budget.”

Dussault says her goal is to combine the client’s needs and wishes with her design expertise and project management skills. “I believe that every detail matters, especially the custom finishing touches that make all the difference in personalizing each home that I have the pleasure of working in.”

Sarah Slaughter said she was thrilled for the opportunity to work with Dussault and her team. “Andrea is the best of the best. My favorite thing about Andrea is her professionalism and her ability to serve as a project manager. She owned our entire renovation process from start to finish. Her sense of style is diverse. She will create your design and space based on your wishes or come up with ideas of her own. She is just excellent.”

To see how Striped Lemon Design can help you transform your house into your dream home visit stripedlemondesign.com.