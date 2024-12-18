Student arrested for possession of loaded firearm at Philip Simmons High School

On Dec. 11, the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office arrested and charged a Philip Simmons High School student with carrying a loaded firearm on campus, possession of a firearm by a minor, and unlawful carry of a firearm.

In the incident report, the school’s resource officer said students reached out to notify him about a peer potentially possessing a weapon.

The resource officer and other staff went to the classroom and located the student. When they attempted to conduct an administrative search, the deputy said the student “pulled away his bookbag” which “immediately caught” his attention.

The deputy said he approached the student and “grabbed the student’s bookbag,” but said the student continued to resist and made further movements.

After an attempt to detain the student, the deputy said the student continued “to struggle and fight” and was then taken down to the ground and handcuffed.

During a pat-down search, the deputy discovered a loaded 9mm handgun, identified as a Palmetto State Armory Palmetto Dagger Compact. A 9mm magazine with nine 9mm rounds were also taken into evidence. The firearm was run through the National Crime Information Center database and was found to be clear.

The minor was arrested and authorities contacted the Department of Juvenile Justice regarding intake. The student’s parents were also notified.

In a communication to parents, Philip Simmons officials said administrators and the resource officer “immediately identified the student and a search was conducted. The loaded firearm was confiscated from the student without incident.” It added, “Your child is safe, and no student was harmed.”

School officials said safety and security are their highest priorities and take all reports concerning safety seriously. They asked parents to continue to encourage children to report any security concerns to staff members.

Patrick Villegas contributed to this story.